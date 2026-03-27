AUGUST BURNS RED Announces New Album 'Season Of Surrender', Shares 'The Nameless' Single

Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based band AUGUST BURNS RED — Jake Luhrs (vocals); JB Brubaker (guitar); Brent Rambler (guitar); Dustin Davidson (bass); and Matt Grenier (drums) — will release a new album, "Season Of Surrender", on June 5 via Fearless Records.

AUGUST BURNS RED needs no introduction. For over two decades, the group has been crafting its own unique brand of metalcore that has established AUGUST BURNS RED as one of the foremost acts in the genre. Their career milestones speak for themselves: multiple placements in the top 10 on the Billboard Top 200; tours with everyone from BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE to A DAY TO REMEMBER; and an accumulation of 600 million streams.

However, the band — nominated for "Best Metal Performance" Grammy in 2016 for the song "Identity" and again for "Invisible Enemy" in 2018 — has never stopped pushing the limits of their sound.

And that fact has never been more prevalent than on "Season Of Surrender", which will arrive via Fearless, the label to which AUGUST BURNS RED recently returned.

AUGUST BURNS RED has also just shared the lyric video for new single "The Nameless". The track accomplishes more in under three minutes than most heavy bands do over the course of an entire album. The track boasts the band's signature complex rhythm section, alongside dark and moody guitars, with an unrelenting vocal assault. This song is AUGUST BURNS RED stripped down to the absolute core of their sound: intricate, crushing, and ferocious.

"'The Nameless' is a hard-hitting, heavy bruiser that doesn't let up for one moment," states Davidson. "It combines classic ABR elements with dark moody technical rhythms, and fast paced vocals to keep the intensity up for the full three minutes of the track. To me it showcases our roots of where we've come from, and the future path of where we're heading."

Luhrs adds, "Lyrically, 'The Nameless' is a song about not wasting your life away for the sake of acceptance and comfortability. Sometimes it takes detaching from what you've been told, or from the beliefs you are no longer aligned with, in order to face your own weaknesses. In doing so you can break free to live a life you are proud of."

"Season Of Surrender" features guest appearances from THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA's Mike Hranica, POLARIS's Jamie Hails, and MAKE THEM SUFFER.

"Season Of Surrender" track listing:

01. Legions (feat. Mike Hranica)

02. The Nameless

03. Behemoth

04. Den Of Thieves

05. Sonic Salvation (feat. Jamie Hails)

06. Cerebral Malfunction (feat. MAKE THEM SUFFER)

07. Tear Of The Clouds

08. Whispers Like Splinters

09. S.O.S.

10. New Horizons

11. Forged By Failure

AUGUST BURNS RED will hit the road on a co-headline run with THE AMITY AFFLICTION this spring, kicking off on April 10 in Worcester.

Photo credit: Paxton Powell