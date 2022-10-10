Australian Government Releases New AC/DC Coins For Band's 50th Anniversary

According to Bega District News, the Australian government has once again released a new AC/DC coin.

The coin from Royal Australian Mint — a government agency which is the sole supplier of Australia's circulating coinage — celebrates the band's 50th anniversary and features guitarist Angus Young in his school boy uniform, doing his one-legged hop.

There is a $1 silver frosted version for $90, and a collection of six uncirculated 20c coins, colored to look like a record, for $110. They are presented in a case that looks like a roadies' concert case.

The coins won't be circulated but will be a collector's item. The are available via mintcoinshop.au.

This is at least the third time the Royal Australian Mint has produced AC/DC coins. Two years ago, it issued a box set with original AC/DC album covers. The six LPs represented in the series were "High Voltage", "TNT", "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap", "Back In Black", "For Those About To Rock" and "Ballbreaker". The roadcase box set edition included a seventh AC/DC collectors coin. Four years ago, the Royal Australian Mint celebrated AC/DC's 45th anniversary by releasing a similar series.

AC/DC's latest studio album, "Power Up", came out in November 2020. The follow-up to 2014's "Rock Or Bust" featured AC/DC's reunited lineup of Angus, Brian Johnson (vocals),Phil Rudd (drums),Cliff Williams (bass) and Stevie Young (guitar). Johnson and Williams both left in 2016 for health reasons; and Rudd was sidelined in 2015 with various legal issues.

"Power Up" was recorded over a six-week period in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien, who also worked 2008's "Black Ice" and 2014's "Rock Or Bust".