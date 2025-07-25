Australia's Classic Thrashers MORTAL SIN To Return To The Stage In 2026

Australian thrash metal pioneers MORTAL SIN will return to the stage in 2026, nearly 15 years since their last tour on the 2011 "Thrashfest Classics" European run.

2026 signifies MORTAL SIN's place in thrash metal history celebrating 40 years of "Mayhemic Destruction", 20 years of "An Absence Of Faith" and 15 years since the release of "Psychology Of Death".

MORTAL SIN frontman Mat Maurer comments: "We've talked about it on and off for years, but if 40 years of 'Mayhemic Destruction' wasn't the perfect time to reunite, then I don't know what would have been. I've spent the last few years framing all of our tour posters and photos and there's so many great memories, and anytime I bump into people at gigs the first question is always 'when is the band getting back together?'"

And now, the wait is over… MORTAL SIN will see original members Mat Maurer (vocals) and Andy Eftichiou (bass) joined by Nathan Shea (guitar) and Ryan Huthnance (guitar) returning to the lineup. MORTAL SIN is excited to welcome Sydney drummer George Delinicolis of LIVEWIRE and BASTARDIZER to join them on tour next year.

MORTAL SIN fans can expect to hear classics spanning the band's full catalog on dates throughout 2026, with the first announcement seeing MORTAL SIN appearing at Germany's Keep it True festival in April.

Eftichiou states: "Picking up the bass again for MORTAL SIN after all these years feels like coming home — loud, chaotic, and a hell of a lot of fun. We've still got something to say, and I can't wait to hit the stage with the boys and bring that energy back to the fans."

The Australian thrashers will start the celebration early by dropping a new lyric video this Saturday for "Mayhemic Destruction", the debut album they started recording at Sydney's Studio 301 on Friday, July 25, 1986.

MORTAL SIN's latest album, "Psychology Of Death", was released in Europe in November 2011 via NoiseArt Records. The effort included the group's classic debut LP, "Mayhemic Destruction", as a bonus disc in the limited digipak version. The follow-up to 2007's "An Absence Of Faith" was mixed with producer/engineer Darren "jENK" Jenkins and marked the recording debut of guitarist Ryan Huthnance, who replaced Mick Sultana.

MORTAL SIN in 2009 released a live album, "Into The Inferno (Live In Oslo)" , via Riot! Entertainment. The CD, which contained the group's March 2008 performance in Oslo, Norway, was described by the band as "possibly the best live show MORTAL SIN have ever had recorded."

Once hailed as the next METALLICA, MORTAL SIN have become legends in their home country Australia, having been inducted into the Kerrang! Heavy Metal Hall Of Fame in 2005 and being the only Australian band to have played with the big five of thrash — METALLICA, SLAYER, ANTHRAX, MEGADETH and TESTAMENT — on tours in Australia and overseas.