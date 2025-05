AUTOGRAPH's STEVE LYNCH Releases 'Confessions Of A Rock Guitarist' Memoir

Steve Lynch, renowned for his innovative two-handed tapping technique and as the co-founder of the glam metal band AUTOGRAPH, has just released his memoir, "Confessions Of A Rock Guitarist", via Indigo River Publishing. It's a raw, riveting, and unexpectedly introspective chronicle of a musician's rise, fall, reinvention and search for meaning beyond the fretboard.

Told with humility and offbeat humor, "Confessions Of A Rock Guitarist" traces Lynch's unlikely journey from a troubled childhood in the Pacific Northwest to the heart of Los Angeles's exploding rock scene. His pivotal years at the Guitar Institute become a launching pad — culminating in a spontaneous demonstration that transforms him from student to innovator. It's here that Lynch begins to shape his groundbreaking two-handed tapping technique, earning him recognition as one of the era's most technically advanced and expressive players.

Lynch's ascent with AUTOGRAPH was meteoric. Amid the glam-metal surge of the 1980s "hair bands", AUTOGRAPH achieved global recognition — touring extensively, dominating the charts, and earning a place among rock's most iconic acts. But as "Confessions" reveals, behind the scenes were battles with addiction, industry upheaval, and the toll of reinvention in an ever-changing musical landscape.

More than a typical rock memoir, "Confessions Of A Rock Guitarist" is also the story of a seeker—an artist propelled by curiosity, spiritual exploration, and the desire to evolve beyond stardom. Through globe-trotting adventures as a musician and educator, Lynch reflects on the forces that shaped both his sound and his soul.

The memoir is richly illustrated with never-before-seen photographs from Lynch's personal archive, offering readers a front-row seat to the making of a music pioneer.

"Confessions Of A Rock Guitarist" is available for purchase on major platforms, including Amazon, and through major retail bookstores Barnes & Noble and Book Shop nationwide.

About Steve Lynch: Steve is an award-winning American guitarist best known as the co-founder and lead guitarist of the glam metal/hard rock band AUTOGRAPH, which formed in 1983. He began his musical journey on bass guitar in 1968 but switched to guitar on September 18, 1970 — the day his hero Jimi Hendrix died — marking a turning point in his dedication to the instrument. Lynch's innovative two-handed tapping technique has earned him recognition as a pioneer in the guitar community. He graduated from the Guitar Institute of Technology in 1979, earning the "Most Likely To Succeed" award, and while attending, authored his first book, "The Right Touch" (published by Dale Zdenek Publishing),introducing his groundbreaking playing method. With AUTOGRAPH, he signed to RCA Records, released three albums, and produced the mega-hit "Turn Up The Radio", ultimately selling over five million records worldwide. Lynch's unique style launched a storied career, including global tours with bands like VAN HALEN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, AEROSMITH, Ronnie James Dio, WHITESNAKE, Bryan Adams and HEART. He went on to write two more instructional books, produce an educational video, teach 325 clinics in 20 countries, release a solo album ("Network 23"),run his own music school, won "Solo Of The Year" in Guitar World magazine, and his famous guitar "Stella" is now on display in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio.

AUTOGRAPH has released seminal albums such as "Sign In Please" (1984),"That's The Stuff" (1985) and "Loud And Clear" (1987). Successfully touring again since the beginning of 2014, AUTOGRAPH has strived and shined at arenas, casinos, major music festivals such as M3 Rock Festival, Monsters Of Rock cruise, Moondance Jam, 80's In The Park, Grand Rock Tember, Cat Club festival at Irvine Meadows, and Firefest UK, among others. In 2017, AUTOGRAPH released a new album on ex-MEGADETH member David Ellefson's EMP Label Group, hitting No. 21 on the Billboard Classic Rock sales chart, as well as placing two new singles on the top 10 Hard Rock Mediabase radio chart.

In 2019, Lynch decided to leave AUTOGRAPH to pursue different musical styles and was replaced by Jimi Bell (HOUSE OF LORDS).

Three years ago, Lynch was reportedly sued by some of the recent non-original members of AUTOGRAPH lineup as they attempted to gain control of the band's name and trademark. In August 2023, Lynch announced that he had emerged victorious in the court battle over the band's name.