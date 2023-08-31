  • facebook
AUTOPSY Announces 'Ashes, Organs, Blood And Crypts' Album

August 31, 2023

Following the blistering "Morbidity Triumphant", death metal veterans AUTOPSY return with their next chapter in the form of ghoulish "Ashes, Organs, Blood And Crypts". A mere year after their previous offering the band are positively chomping at the bit — or more hacking away at the neck to unveil new music for their baying fans.

Hot on the heels of 2022's universally lauded opus "Morbidity Triumphant", the U.S. death metal greats now return for a new sermon of sickness with "Ashes, Organs, Blood And Crypts", featuring brutal bouts of riffery feral attacks, soul crushing doom and all out skull splitting heaviness.

Emerging from their sepulchre comes yet another horrendous piece of art from longtime collaborator Wes Benscoter (BLOODBATH, SLAYER). Inspired by the title, the band let Wes's imagination run amok, conjuring up yet another horrifying monument to AUTOPSY's latest musical offering.

The album was recorded by Scott Evans and Greg Wilkinson at Sharkbite Studios with additional tracking at Earhammer Studios by Greg Wilkinson and was mixed by Greg Wilkinson and mastered by Ken Lee.

"Ashes, Organs, Blood And Crypts" will be available for pre-order in the following formats: limited edition red LP (Blood) / yellow LP (Organs – available exclusively from the Peaceville stores) and orange LP (Crypts),LP (Ashes),CD and digital.

"Ashes, Organs, Blood And Crypts" track listing:

01. Rabid Funeral
02. Throatsaw
03. No Mortal Left Alive
04. Well Of Entrails
05. Ashes, Organs, Blood And Crypts
06. Bones To The Wolves
07. Marrow Fiend
08. Toxic Death Fuk
09. Lobotomising Gods
10. Death Is The Answer
11. Coagulation

AUTOPSY will be hitting up Candelabrum Fest in Mexico as well as Mass Destruction and an appearance at Hell Is For Heroes festival in 2024.

One of the longest-running death metal acts active today, and an inspiration for whole generations of depraved metal maniacs the world over, AUTOPSY formed in 1987 and released four albums on Peaceville Records — beginning with the classic debut "Severed Survival" in 1989 — before disbanding in 1995, with members going on to form the equally disturbed ABSCESS. AUTOPSY officially returned after a fifteen-year hiatus with the 2010 EP "The Tomb Within", followed closely by their fifth studio album, "Macabre Eternal" in 2011, which set them on a new bloodthirsty trail, with the reinvigorated intent of creating more of the sickest and most twisted and uncompromising music ever to grace a turntable. The band has remained prolific ever since.

Photo credit: Nancy Reifert (courtesy of Secret Service Publicity)

