AVATAR's JOHANNES ECKERSTRÖM: Metal Fans Keep The Scene Alive 'No Matter How Much Mainstream Attention We Get'

In a new interview with Spain's Rock FM, In particular, vocalist Johannes Eckerström of Swedish metallers AVATAR was asked if he agrees with the widespread perception that heavy metal has declined in popularity over the last few years. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No. I would say the opposite overall, because of certain bands… Putting AVATAR out of the equation, when I see GOJIRA open the Olympic Games, when I see how big a band like LORNA SHORE can get with such extreme music, and there are endless examples around this, I feel it's doing as well as it ever has. And then sometimes it becomes a bit trendier. Sometimes a band captures the zeitgeist and we get a bit more attention. But in between, we have each other in the metal world and we never really go away. And the rebellious nature of it, all the qualities in metal, there will always be a certain kind of person that will need that and find great use in that, enjoyment in that. So in that sense, I don't see it ever going anywhere. As a matter of fact, a Swedish music journalist wrote a book, I think in the early 2000s about fan culture, and each chapter was about — there was some boy-band thing and whatever, but there was a chapter where the fans he talked to were JUDAS PRIEST fans. And the chapter starts with a quote, something like this, 'After the great nuclear apocalypse happens and everything is dead, there will be two living species still alive, and it's cockroaches and metalheads.'"

Johannes continued: "Sometimes it explodes. When I got into metal, like when I was — I don't know — 14, around that age, there was a huge revival wave in year 2000 around multiple things… That's when Rob Halford came back to [JUDAS] PRIEST around that time, and BLACK SABBATH were back, and all those things, and there was a nu metal wave, and all of Europe, at least, enjoyed all those Finnish bands and Swedish bands. So there was a lot of things happening all at once when I was around that age, and it got a bit extra attention, which is great. But at the core of it, we keep it alive no matter how much mainstream attention we get."

AVATAR will release its tenth studio album, "Don't Go In The Forest", on October 31 via Black Waltz Records.

Eckerström explained in a statement that the LP is "filled to the brim with stuff we've never done before. It's all songs and concepts we haven't been close to touch until now," he said. "The mind is wild and we have lost ourselves in the darkest woods, filled with memories, and fantasies. Forbidden thoughts that must be spoken."

AVATAR will embark on a U.S. tour this fall with support from ALIEN WEAPONRY and SPIRITWORLD. Additionally, there are forthcoming tours supporting IRON MAIDEN and METALLICA, along with the band's biggest show ever in Mexico City.

Photo credit: Johan Carlén