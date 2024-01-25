AVENGED SEVENFOLD Bassist On Upcoming Tour: 'We're Adding Some Songs That We Haven't Been Playing Yet'

AVENGED SEVENFOLD bassist Johnny Christ spoke to the 99.7 The Blitz radio station about the upcoming third leg of the band's "Life Is But A Dream…" North American tour, featuring support from POPPY and SULLIVAN KING. The trek begins March 6 in Buffalo, New York, with stops in Toronto, Ontario; Raleigh, North Carolina; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and more before concluding in Newark, New Jersey on March 31.

Johnny said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're adding some songs that we haven't been playing yet. That's for sure. We've got some new stuff. We've got some new production happening, with POPPY and SULLIVAN KING, two great acts that we are really excited to get out there with. The tour starts March 6th in Buffalo. There's just, like I said, new songs, new production from the previous two legs, third leg of the American tour. And we're looking forward to get back out there."

Christ was also asked about what it is like to have such a rabid fanbase, with AVENGED SEVENFOLD going so far as to win the " Most Dedicated Fans" award at the 2012 Revolver Golden Gods Awards. He said: "It's amazing. We get that when we're going out to concerts and stuff like that, or the occasional out and about where you get recognized by one of those amazing fans and they come up and have a quick chat with you. But, yeah, it's something that we've been fortunate to have pretty much since the beginning."

He continued: "I think the one thing about this band is that it is, or has been rather, polarizing — you either love or hate us, and those that love us have been infatuated with us for a long time, and I think that's kind of a great thing that we have going for us with our fanbase, to be honest. We're super excited to have gotten back out last year with them after a long hiatus, and now being back and taking it into 2024 and keeping this cycle going, it's just exciting to have those fans for us."

AVENGED SEVENFOLD has been touring in support of its latest album, "Life Is But A Dream…", which sold 36,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD made its first festival appearance in five years on May 19 at Welcome To Rockville at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's first concert since June 2018 took place on May 12 at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The second leg of AVENGED SEVENFOLD's extensive "Life is But A Dream…" North American tour included stops in Nashville, Denver, Austin, and more before concluding at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on October 15. Produced by Live Nation, the trek featured support from FALLING IN REVERSE.

To date, AVENGED SEVENFOLD has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and earned two consecutive No. 1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart (2010's "Nightmare" and 2013's "Hail To The King") to go along with over a billion video views and a billion-plus Spotify streams, as well as multiple No. 1 singles on rock radio.