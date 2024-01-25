DISTURBED Postpones Des Moines Concert Due To DAVID DRAIMAN's Laryngitis

DISTURBED's January 25 concert at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa has been postponed to May 14.

In a statement to fans, the band said vocalist David Draiman is unable to perform due to laryngitis.

"We always want to bring our fans the best show possible but tonight it is not possible," DISTURBED said in the statement. "Please hold onto your tickets as we have rescheduled the show to May 14.

"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Ticket holders, check your email for more details."

Draiman added in a separate statement: "Sorry Des Moines Iowa @Disturbed ones. Did my best to try and muscle through the sinus infection I was fighting…but now have laryngitis. Need to rest for a few days to recover. Always kills me to have to do this, but we need to postpone the show until May 13th. Apologies".

DISTURBED kicked off the 2024 leg of its "Take Back Your Life" tour on Friday, January 19 at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois. The band's 21-song setlist included the live debut of the "Divisive" album track "Don't Tell Me" featuring a guest appearance by Moriah Formica of the opening band PLUSH.

Released in November 2022, DISTURBED's latest LP, "Divisive", was recorded earlier that year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.

