AVENGED SEVENFOLD Guitarist SYNYSTER GATES Suffers Leg Injury During Mansfield Concert

July 20, 2023

AVENGED SEVENFOLD guitarist Synyster Gates sustained a leg injury during the band's concert last night (Wednesday, July 19) in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

Gates, whose real name is Brian Haner, Jr., apparently hurt his leg while he and his bandmates were performing "The Stage", which is the seventh song in AVENGED SEVENFOLD set for the first leg of the "Life Is But a Dream…" North American tour. He then proceeded to leave the stage, with the rest of the group continuing to play the track without him. After finishing the song, AVENGED SEVENFOLD halted the concert for 20 minutes, with frontman M. Shadows informing the audience at Xfinity Center that Gates had been hurt and was having his leg wrapped and would then would play the rest of the show from the back of the stage. As a result of the delay in resuming the concert, AVENGED SEVENFOLD skipped the three-track run of "G", "(O)rdinary" and "(D)eath" which normally closes the group's set.

Shadows later offered an update on Gates's condition on AVENGED SEVENFOLD's Discord, writing: "Hey guys - SG is back and seems like a pretty severe contusion of his calf. He's got crutches and can't walk on it at the moment. Gonna be sore for a few days. Doc said it could be from dehydration, possibly last night's show, the heat and not enough water today. Bottom line is he's watching it closely and hopefully be able to stand on it soon."

The singer, whose real name is Matt Sanders, added that Gates apparently felt a "gunshot type of feeling in his calf" when he sustained the injury.

As for how Synyster's injury may affect the remaining shows on AVENGED SEVENFOLD's tour, M. Shadows wrote: "We aren't canceling, LOL."

The band's next scheduled performance is set to take place tomorrow night (Friday, July 21) in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD officially kicked off the first part of its "Life Is But A Dream…" North American tour Tuesday night (July 18) at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, New Jersey.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD made its first festival appearance in five years on May 19 at Welcome To Rockville at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's first concert since June 2018 took place on May 12 at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In April, AVENGED SEVENFOLD announced the second leg of its extensive "Life is But A Dream…" North American tour featuring support from FALLING IN REVERSE. Produced by Live Nation, leg two includes stops in Nashville, Denver, Austin, and more before concluding at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on October 15.

The first leg with support from ALEXISONFIRE and KIM DRACULA includes thirteen cities across the U.S. and Canada, such as Tinley Park, Calgary, and more.

