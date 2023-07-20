MTV Moonman Award Statuette For PEARL JAM's Iconic Video 'Jeremy' Acquired By ROCKAWAY RECORDS

An original 1993 MTV "Moonman" award for PEARL JAM's iconic and controversial "Jeremy" music video has been acquired by Rockaway Records. The award was presented to the band's longtime former manager Kelly Curtis. The rare "Moonman" statue is up for sale along with additional PEARL JAM memorabilia at www.rockaway.com.

The groundbreaking and provocative "Jeremy" music video, directed by Mark Pellington ("Arlington Road", "Going All The Way"),exploded into the public consciousness in late summer 1992 pushing the band's career to another level. The video remained a cultural staple for well over a year, taking home four MTV Video Music Awards, including "Best Metal/Hard Rock Video", "Best Director", "Best Group Video" and "Video Of The Year" at the 1993 ceremony.

The design of MTV Moonman award was inspired by the network's first broadcast in August of 1981 where they featured footage of the Apollo 11 Moonwalk with the infamous images of astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the lunar surface but replaced the U.S. flag with animated MTV logos. The Moonman, created by Manhattan Designs, still remains the symbol of the Video Music Awards nearly 40 years later.

Wayne Johnson of Rockaway Records commented: "MTV 'Moonmen' are incredibly rare. They are made in tiny quantities, and we have only had a handful since they were first handed out in 1984. The statue for PEARL JAM's 'Jeremy' is one of the coolest and rarest PEARL JAM items we have ever offered for sale."

Additional items include a Fender Telecaster signed on the white pickguard by Stone Gossard, and a limited 2009 "Backspacer" translucent (semi-transparent) vinyl LP — one of only two copies known to exist.

Following the success of THE ROLLING STONES, THE BEATLES and 1970s punk collections, Rockaway continues to be the premiere destination for collectors who seek unique, hard-to-find pieces of music memorabilia from their favorite artists.

While many independent record stores and chains in Los Angeles shut their doors years ago, Rockaway Records remained open and shifted their focus to high-end vinyl and collectibles. Co-founders and brothers Wayne and Gary Johnson started aggressively acquiring extensive record industry and personal collections of vinyl, posters, autographs, and other rarities. Expert appraisers of music and music memorabilia, the brothers Johnson have traveled the world buying and selling some of the most highly sought-after music collectibles.

Rockaway is known throughout the world for its honesty and expertise, and in turn sellers are paid the highest possible value for their goods. Rockaway competes with the larger auction houses and often gets much higher returns on music-related items because of their extensive knowledge of the marketplace due to their 45 years of unparalleled experience in the music industry.

Wayne and Gary began selling records in 1979 after attending the legendary record swap meet at the Capitol Records parking lot in Hollywood. What began as a hobby 45 years ago quickly evolved to become the world-renowned business it is today.