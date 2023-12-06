AVENGED SEVENFOLD Is Collaborating With AmazeVR On Virtual Experience

According to the Los Angeles Times, AVENGED SEVENFOLD has collaborated with AmazeVR, the company behind what was billed as the world's first VR concert tour with artist Megan Thee Stallion last year, on a virtual reality experience that, "when it launches early next year, will resemble a cross between a music video, live concert and first-person video game."

AmazeVR's AVENGED SEVENFOLD show will allow viewers to don ski goggle-like VR headsets and revisit the band's performance, which was filmed in September in a Culver City, California warehouse, from the comfort of their couch.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD frontman M. Shadows told Los Angeles Times that he sees VR music experiences as what Times writer Brian Contreras described as "one more way to reach fans, including those who might not otherwise attend a live concert, while also letting the band experiment with stagecraft and art direction that they couldn't pull off in real life."

M. Shadows said: "When you go play a show, there's something about that that can never be replaced. So it's about fully stepping into what the tech does well, and then fully stepping into what the live show does well."

According to CNN, AmazeVR was founded in 2015, and has raised more than $50 million in the last four years.

"[Virtual reality] is a very big shift," Kyung Kuk Kim, vice president and head of production for AmazeVR, told CNN. "It's a new kind of medium. People are not used to it, but it's very powerful. It really just brings you right [to the] middle of any scene or any situation."

