AVENGED SEVENFOLD Is Collaborating With AmazeVR On Virtual Experience

December 6, 2023

According to the Los Angeles Times, AVENGED SEVENFOLD has collaborated with AmazeVR, the company behind what was billed as the world's first VR concert tour with artist Megan Thee Stallion last year, on a virtual reality experience that, "when it launches early next year, will resemble a cross between a music video, live concert and first-person video game."

AmazeVR's AVENGED SEVENFOLD show will allow viewers to don ski goggle-like VR headsets and revisit the band's performance, which was filmed in September in a Culver City, California warehouse, from the comfort of their couch.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD frontman M. Shadows told Los Angeles Times that he sees VR music experiences as what Times writer Brian Contreras described as "one more way to reach fans, including those who might not otherwise attend a live concert, while also letting the band experiment with stagecraft and art direction that they couldn't pull off in real life."

M. Shadows said: "When you go play a show, there's something about that that can never be replaced. So it's about fully stepping into what the tech does well, and then fully stepping into what the live show does well."

According to CNN, AmazeVR was founded in 2015, and has raised more than $50 million in the last four years.

"[Virtual reality] is a very big shift," Kyung Kuk Kim, vice president and head of production for AmazeVR, told CNN. "It's a new kind of medium. People are not used to it, but it's very powerful. It really just brings you right [to the] middle of any scene or any situation."

AmazeVR has spent years reimagining music experiences for VR. Their approach incorporates high-definition, hyper-real 3D live-action capture of mesmerizing artists like Megan, with sophisticated computer-generated worlds that spring to life in VR. It's not a concert film via headset or a cartoonish avatar playing music. It's the perfect balance between reality and imagination fans will love.

AmazeVR has a calendar of soon-to-be-released concerts, across a variety of different genres including pop rock, K-pop, hip-hop, rap and more. Upon download, users can access one free song per artist.

The AmazeVR Concerts app is available to download on Meta App Lab, and SteamVR.

AmazeVR is a VR concert platform company that brings fans closer to artists than ever before. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in Seoul, AmazeVR creates experiences with renowned, bold artists, featuring crystal clarity and unprecedented proximity through live-action 3D footage combined with environments using a proprietary Unreal Engine-based VFX pipeline.

AmazeVR creates VR concerts in fantastical new worlds that are widely accessible to fans, distributing across commercial VR app stores.

For more information, visit AmazeVR.com.

