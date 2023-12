DISTURBED Shares Pro-Shot Video Of 'Bad Man' Performance From 'Take Back Your Life' 2023 Tour

A professionally filmed video of DISTURBED performing the song "Bad Man" live during this past summer's "Take Back Your Life" tour can be seen below. The clip was filmed and edited by Brittany Bowman, while the audio was mixed by Ashton Parsons.

DISTURBED frontman David Draiman told HardDrive Radio about "Bad Man": "It could be about any number of bad men or actors in the world that are currently wreaking havoc, but this particular song was inspired by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It was happening as we were writing the song, and it seemed very, very appropriate. I feel for the people of Ukraine and everything that they've had to deal with and experience and are continuing to experience. It's horrific to watch the play-by-play of a full-scale war. And it's a shame that it's become just a matter of, like, 'Oh, this is what we do. We check in to see what happened.' As opposed to — I don't know — doing more as a world, other than just throwing tons of money at the situation and contributing to more death and violence. I wish there was more that we could do as a planet to just apply enough pressure in the right places from the right people to make the madman stop."

According to Billboard.com, the "Take Back Your Life" summer 2023 tour grossed $17.4 million and sold 336,000 tickets.

DISTURBED averaged 11,573 tickets sold per show, up from 6,901 in 2019 and 4,404 in 2016. The average ticket price for the "Take Back Your Life" tour was $51.07.

DISTURBED's biggest headlining concert ever happened on September 2 at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center in Noblesville, Indiana, where the band drew more than 20,000 fans.

Based on Billboard's reported archives going back to September 2000, DISTURBED has grossed $71.2 million and sold 1.8 million tickets across 365 shows.

DISTURBED kicked off the summer 2023 leg of its "Take Back Your Life" North American tour on July 11 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Support on the trek came from BREAKING BENJAMIN and JINJER.

In a February 2023 interview with Beef Vegan, Draiman was asked why he and his bandmates chose to embark on a U.S. headlining tour this spring and summer as opposed to making festival appearances, like they had done in the past. He responded: "We love both, but truth be told is that when you finally decide to headline, you can bring out all your toys, and you don't have to share it with anybody. [Laughs] When you're in a festival environment, you have a whole bunch of really high-caliber bands who are performing at the top of their game, and they're trying to bring as much as they can all collectively fit on that deck. And it gets challenging. So when you're doing your thing and that's the primary focus, it really opens up the possibilities."

DISTURBED's latest album, "Divisive", came out in November 2022. The LP was recorded early last year with producer Drew Fulk (MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, LIL PEEP, HIGHLY SUSPECT) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Guitarist Dan Donegan's divorce inspired the "Divisive" song "Don't Tell Me", which is a duet with HEART's Ann Wilson. In two decades, it breaks ground as the first-ever guest collaboration on a DISTURBED record.

According to Billboard, "Divisive" sold 26,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release, with 22,000 units via album sales.

On the all-format Billboard 200 chart, "Divisive" debuted at No. 13.

DISTURBED has had five No. 1s on the all-genre chart, beginning with "Believe" in 2002.