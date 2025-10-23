Former GREAT WHITE And JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE Members Release Debut ONCE BITTEN Single 'Rockin' Like The 80's'

ONCE BITTEN, the new band featuring past members of GREAT WHITE — Tony Montana from the multi-platinum era and co-writer of some of their biggest hits, and powerhouse vocalist and former member of GREAT WHITE, Andrew Freeman — along with longtime members of JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE, Robby Lochner, Dan McNay and Ken Mary, has released its debut single, "Rockin' Like The 80's".

ONCE BITTEN states: "'Rockin' Like the 80's' is our tribute to the era we grew up in — the time when GREAT WHITE was at its peak. It's packed with the sounds, the energy and the vibe of that decade… but most importantly, it's dedicated to YOU — our friends and family who've stood by us through JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE and now with ONCE BITTEN. From running band pages, to spreading the word, to showing up at shows — you've been part of the journey, and we are grateful and feel blessed for the friendships we've made along the way. This song is our open letter of thanks."

In a video update, Freeman said about "Rockin' Like The 80's": "Tony Montana wrote this awesome song. I tracked the vocals for it. It's a fun song, and it's trying to bridge the gap between the '80s generation and today. And it's brilliant. Tony wrote the whole thing, and it's brilliant. Tony and Robby Lochner, I think, gets an honorable mention. I know he did something on it as far as writing is concerned."

Regarding ONCE BITTEN's future plans, Andrew said: "Basically, ONCE BITTEN is JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE with me singing. So the guys that played with Jack all those years are in the band, and we were doing some shows and we're doing songs, we're writing songs. Because why not? Because they don't wanna stop playing, and I don't blame 'em. So we're making music, 'cause that's what we do. And we weren't blessed with a brand name where we could just go out and do whatever we want. But we can do whatever we want, and we are."

ONCE BITTEN performsGREAT WHITE classics and new hits.

Tony first came on the scene as the bassist for GREAT WHITE on the tour for "Once Bitten…" and was part of the band through its most successful period. After spending time away, he reunited with original GREAT WHITE singer Jack Russell, first playing bass and then guitar in JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE.

Russell's death was announced by his family in a social media statement on August 15, 2024.

The news of Jack's passing came less than a month after he announced that he was retiring from touring following a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia.

Russell was performing with his version of GREAT WHITE when a pyrotechnics display sparked a nightclub fire that killed 100 people at a 2003 concert in Rhode Island. At the time of the fire, the group that was on the road was called JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE. Guitarist Mark Kendall, who founded GREAT WHITE with Russell in 1982, later said he was asked to join Russell and his solo band on the tour to help boost attendance. Guitarist Ty Longley died in the blaze.

Russell exited GREAT WHITE in December 2011 after he was unable to tour with the group due a series of injuries, including a perforated bowel and a shattered pelvis. Jack largely blamed these injuries on his alcohol and painkiller addictions as well as the prednisone drug he was prescribed.

Russell sued his onetime bandmates in 2012 over their continued use of the GREAT WHITE name after Jack had taken a leave of absence from the band for medical reasons. A short time later, Russell was countersued by Kendall, rhythm guitarist/keyboardist Michael Lardie and drummer Audie Desbrow, claiming the vocalist's self-destructive behavior was damaging the GREAT WHITE name (they also alleged he was charging promoters less for his own touring version of GREAT WHITE). The parties settled in July 2013 without going to trial, with Russell performing as JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE up until his death while the others are continuing as GREAT WHITE.