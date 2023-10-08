AVENGED SEVENFOLD Singer Explains Last-Minute Chula Vista Concert Cancelation

AVENGED SEVENFOLD canceled its concert Saturday night (October 7) in Chula Vista, California after singer M. Shadows fell ill.

A short time before AVENGED SEVENFOLD was due to take the stage, and after opening acts KIM DRACULA and FALLING IN REVERSE had already performed at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, an announcement was made that the show was being postponed.

M. Shadows later took to his Twitter to share the following statement: "So sorry San Diego: the reason we wait til last min to cancel is because 99% of the time we can sing through a sickness or get through the show without injury.

"The morning of Aftershock I woke up with a virus… we played through what I felt was a great show… After the show the vocal chords were in tact and felt great. I took yesterday at home to sit in a steam room for about 6 hours, take vitamins and do everything possible to flush this sickness. Still the voice felt fine…. Waking up this morning the sickness was going away but I noticed it felt like it was accumulating in my vocal folds. As the day went on and I did my warm ups it was clear that it was sitting in there and fighting to let me even speak. As a last ditch effort I had a doctor administer a steroid to help me get through the show… At around 8:30 it was obvious that that was not going to work for tonight and that it was better to live to fight another day. Again, there is no vocal cord damage.. I simply am sick and can't make the noises I need to make.

"We will come back… so sorry for those who traveled."

AVENGED SEVENFOLD is touring in support of its latest album, "Life Is But A Dream…", which sold 36,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD made its first festival appearance in five years on May 19 at Welcome To Rockville at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's first concert since June 2018 took place on May 12 at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In April, AVENGED SEVENFOLD announced the second leg of its extensive "Life is But A Dream…" North American tour featuring support from FALLING IN REVERSE. Produced by Live Nation, leg two includes stops in Nashville, Denver, Austin, and more before concluding at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on October 15.

The first leg with support from ALEXISONFIRE and KIM DRACULA included thirteen cities across the U.S. and Canada, such as Mansfield, Québec City, Tinley Park, Calgary, and more.

