MYLES KENNEDY: 'There's Not An Ounce Of Politics On Any' Of The Songs On New ALTER BRIDGE Album

In a new interview with France's Loud TV, ALTER BRIDGE frontman Myles Kennedy spoke about the lyrical inspiration for the band's eighth, self-titled studio album, which arrived last Friday, January 9, 2026 via Napalm Records. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I can assure you this record, there's not an ounce of political [content]. Nothing came from politics, but I've been fascinated [to see that people think that it did]… I've been hearing that. And I think it highlights kind of the state of the world that people are so — it's so on their mind, and they can try to apply it to anything. But no, these lyrics were all kind of inspired by a totally different set of circumstances, kind of interpersonal relationships and dynamics of dealing with toxicity and drama and how to navigate those waters. But yeah, there's not an ounce of politics on any of these songs. And so the fact that people are extracting that just highlights, I think, how at the forefront it is on everybody's minds. So, yeah, we could just clear that up right now."

Back in 2016, Myles said that ALTER BRIDGE's "Show Me A Leader" single, from the band's then-new album "The Last Hero", was written about the disillusionment of people with their governments. He explained that he came up with the first line while listening to a political TV show in bed at ALTER BRIDGE bandmate Mark Tremonti's house. Kennedy told Classic Rock magazine at the time: "The lyric was written pretty quickly. I was lying in bed staying at Mark's house and heard the TV in the other room. There was a bunch of political business on TV and the line, 'Well, they're selling another messiah here tonight' came into my head. It reflects the frustration that people are feeling with the current state of things, leadership, a certain disillusionment. It definitely takes the pulse of where a lot of us are standing right now."

Tremonti added: "Throughout 'Show Me A Leader', Myles ran with that line lyrically and philosophically. It's good for this time, this climate in the world right now, with all the chaos going on and all the circus that is politics."

"Alter Bridge" is comprised of 12 all-new tracks, including songs like "Rue The Day", "Disregarded" and "Scales Are Falling", which will fit alongside any of the classic songs from ALTER BRIDGE's catalog.

"Alter Bridge" was once again helmed by the band's longtime collaborator and producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette and was recorded over two months last spring at the legendary 5150 studio in California and Elvis's recording studio in Florida.

ALTER BRIDGE's current lineup consists of Myles Kennedy (vocals/guitars),Mark Tremonti (guitars/vocals),Brian Marshall (bass) and Scott Phillips (drums).

ALTER BRIDGE will be touring in support of the release. The band is heading out on the "What Lies Within" tour. The 31-date European leg of the trek will kick off on January 15 in Germany and will wrap on March 5 in Nottingham, U.K. Support on the tour will come from DAUGHTRY and SEVENDUST. The band also announced a headline U.S. tour featuring FILTER or SEVENDUST and Tim Montana as support in select markets. The tour kicks off on April 25 in Orlando, Florida and runs through May 24 where it wraps in Tampa, Florida.