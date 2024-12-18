Award-Winning Documentary 'The History Of Metal And Horror' Unleashes Limited Collector's Edition On Blu-Ray

Following its acclaimed debut, the award-winning documentary "The History Of Metal And Horror" is now available in an exclusive deluxe edition, offering fans an even deeper look into the intertwined evolution of heavy metal music and horror films.

Directed by Mike Schiff, this compelling documentary uncovers fresh insights into the origins of heavy metal, its deep-rooted connections to classic horror films, and its lasting cultural significance. Featuring over sixty interviews with icons from both worlds, "The History Of Metal And Horror" dives into the powerful ways these two cultural forces have influenced and shaped each other over decades. Adding to its unique narrative, each chapter is introduced by segments of a post-apocalyptic short film hosted by horror legend Michael Berryman.

The film features interviews with some of the biggest names in metal and horror, including Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie, John Carpenter, John 5, Tom Savini, Kirk Hammett, Dave Mustaine, Corey Taylor, Kane Hodder, Jonathan Davis, Scott Ian, Doug Bradley, Sid Haig, Bill Moseley and Chris Jericho.

Since 2021, "The History Of Metal And Horror" has earned over 30 award wins and 20 nominations at respected festivals, including San Francisco's Another Hole In The Head and Big Apple Film Festival and was notably nominated for "Best Documentary Feature" at Sitges, the massive genre film festival in Catalonia, Spain.

"The History Of Metal And Horror - Deluxe Edition" includes the original film on Blu-ray, two bonus discs featuring over 20 hours of unseen interviews, a soundtrack disc, and an eight-page collectable booklet. Additionally, each limited-edition box set is individually numbered, signed, and housed in a premium magnetic Blu-ray case, making this the perfect collector's item for genre enthusiasts.

Official synopsis: "The History Of Metal And Horror" is a documentary that explores the history of heavy metal music and horror, and how the two genres ultimately crossed paths. Various metal artists share their first introduction to horror, their favorite horror films, their influences, and more. Horror film icons also discuss how their films have influenced the horror genre, their connections to metal artists, and why metal and horror work well together.

"The History Of Metal And Horror - Deluxe Edition" is available now for purchase at metalhorror.com. Quantities are limited, so fans are encouraged to act quickly to secure this collector's item.