  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

AXL ROSE Pays Tribute To LISA MARIE PRESLEY: 'I Will Miss My Friend'

January 16, 2023

GUNS N' ROSES singer Axl Rose has paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest. The only daughter of Elvis Presley is survived by her twin daughters, Harper and Finely Lockwood, 14, and daughter Riley Keough, 33. Presley was 54.

The 60-year-old Rose told People in an exclusive statement: "I will miss my friend Lisa. Her passing, just as her son's, or as a kid, her father's, doesn't seem real. Lisa loved her family, all her children. My heart goes out to them."

In 2020, Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough died by suicide at the age of 27.

"Her son's passing was shocking, tragic and devastating," Axl said. "It was something that, at a point, you obviously didn't want to bring up but awkwardly would in an effort to let her know you cared and were thinking about her, about them, and to be of any comfort one could, which she appreciated.

"I wanted her to be happy, to feel good about things, at least as much as one could under the circumstances. And really, with the closeness of their relationship, one could hope — but truthfully, it didn't seem, at least without some real time passing, a reasonable reality."

He continued: "What comes after life who knows but I'd like to think they're together, her and Ben with her father and Ben's grandfather in some way, and Lisa, and the most important men in her life are happy together."

Lisa Marie Presley was most recently seen on January 10 at the Golden Globe Awards, which she attended with her mother Priscilla Presley to support the Baz Luhrmann film "Elvis", about her late father.

Lisa Marie Presley was previously married to Michael Lockwood, Nicolas Cage, Michael Jackson and Danny Keough.

Lisa Marie Presley will be interred at Graceland, next to her late son, a representative of her daughter, actor Riley Keough, told NBC News.

"Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," the rep said.

Elvis Presley is also buried at Graceland, the rock icon's famed Memphis mansion and shrine.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," according to a statement by Graceland.

"They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Photo credit: Katarina Benzova

Find more on Guns n' roses
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).