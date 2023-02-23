BABYMETAL Shares New Single 'Light And Darkness'

Ahead of BABYMETAL's forthcoming concept album "The Other One", due March 24, the Japanese pop-metal group has released the LP's fourth single, "Light And Darkness". Along with the single comes a new video featuring live footage from their recent comeback performance called "Babymetal Returns - The Other One" on January 28-29 at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Chiba, Japan, their first performance in almost two years.

Last year BABYMETAL was "sealed" from the world after a successful 10-year journey. In April 2022, "The Other One" restoration project began to recover the BABYMETAL we never knew existed within a virtual world called the Metalverse. A total of 10 songs have been discovered within "The Other One" restoration project, with each song representing a unique theme based on 10 separate parallel worlds that they have discovered.

One of the discovered 10 parallel worlds is "Light And Darkness" and this fourth pre-release digital single centers around this theme. Because light exists, darkness also exists. And because darkness is present, there is also a world that shines. During the night when light and darkness intersect, what we seek after being poisoned with darkness awaits a world filled with strong love. As the door opens, is it hope or despair that awaits us? The song expresses the duality in everything, and the way things are perceived and interpreted differ depending on each person's point of view.

BABYMETAL is preparing for its next performance on April 1 and April 2 at Pia Arena MM. Their first day is named "Black Night" and their second day is named "Clear Night". At their previous show, they conveyed that together with the departure into a new world, a new metal will be born. We will continue to see what the future will unfold for BABYMETAL.

"Light And Darkness" follows previous singles "Metal Kingdom", "Divine Attack - Shingeki -" and "Monochrome".

BABYMETAL will make a return to the live scene alongside SABATON and LORDI on their European tour in April and May.

"The Other One" track listing:

01. Metal Kingdom

02. Divine Attack - Shingeki -

03. Mirror Mirror

04. Maya

05. Time Wave

06. Believing

07. Metalizm

08. Monochrome

09. Light And Darkness

10. The Legend

BABYMETAL was formed in 2010. Their mission was to unify the world through heavy metal by creating a fusion of heavy metal and the Japanese pop genre. Their music contains a stunning mix of electronic pop, a pinch of alternative and industrial rock, and is leveled up by fast-driven heavy metal. Their live shows are ground-breaking and epic visual as well as sound performances. BABYMETAL continued to travel the path of metal with the international release of their three albums, telling the story of the mighty Fox God and his brave metal warriors.

A book about the first ten years of BABYMETAL, "Bessatsu Kadokawa Souryoku Tokushuu", was released in Japan in October 2020. It contains a long interview with Su-metal and Moametal as well as never-before-heard stories from band producer Kobametal from BABYMETAL's decade-long history, photos taken from live shows, a discussion between Demon Kakka and Kobametal, and much more.

BABYMETAL's third studio album, "Metal Galaxy", came out in October 2019 via earMUSIC/Edel. The follow-up to 2016's "Metal Resistance" was based on the concept of "The Odyssey Of Metal Galaxy".

In 2018, BABYMETAL announced the departure of Yuimetal, who was formerly one of the members of the Japanese group's core trio. She exited the band, explaining in a statement that she would go on to pursue a solo career as Mizuno Yu.