DEAN DELEO's ONE MORE SATELLITE Completes Work On Second Album

ONE MORE SATELLITE, the collaboration between STONE TEMPLE PILOTS guitarist Dean DeLeo and U.K.-based vocalist and lyricist Pete Shoulder, has mixed and mastered its second album for a tentative fall 2026 release.

In a new interview with Ronni Hunter of the 99.7 The Blitz radio station, Dean stated about the upcoming effort (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It'll be 10 songs. [STONE TEMPLE PILOTS drummer] Eric [Kretz] plays on one of the tracks. Eric plays on the first album too; he plays on [the song] 'Serenade' [on ONE MORE SATELLITE's self-titled debut album, which came out in 2025 via Symphonic]. So Eric plays on a track on that. And what's really special about this next record is my brother [STONE TEMPLE PILOTS bassist Robert DeLeo] plays bass on five songs. Robert plays bass on five songs, and Eric plays on another track. And I have the great Jimmy Johnson on a track. And Brian Tichy plays on the rest."

ONE MORE SATELLITE played its first-ever shows last November. Joining DeLeo and Shoulder at the three California gigs were Julia Lage on bass and Brian Tichy on drums.

ONE MORE SATELLITE released its self-titled debut album digitally on July 18, 2025 via Symphonic. A worldwide release of the vinyl and CD followed in September 2025 through Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group).

Regarding how "One More Satellite" came together, Dean previously said: "I was simply sitting on some songs I wanted to record. What started out as an instrumental album, quickly changed soon after Pete and I chatted. He was going to sing on a song or two, then wound up singing on eight of the ten on the record."

"I was excited to hear the new music Dean wanted to collaborate on," added Shoulder. "We've worked together in the past and it's always been an absolute pleasure making music with him. The stuff he comes up with is so interesting, with so many beautiful, unexpected, twists and turns. It's very inspiring to write to and pushes me into realms that I would never usually think of exploring. I'm very proud of the album we've made."

DeLeo's son Rocco drummed on "Drowning Out The Sun", "Willow Mae" and "Spit It Out". Kretz played on "Serenade" and Tichy drummed the rest. Dean's daughter June DeLeo lent a lovely "aaah"…vocal on "Your Call", and longtime collaborator Ryan Williams co-produced and mixed the album.

DeLeo and Shoulder had previously collaborated on songwriting, including for the album "Lessons Learned" by Robert DeLeo. They had also worked together in the studio on projects, including a collaboration with STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and TRIP THE WITCH. Shoulder also collaborated with Robert DeLeo on the aforementioned "Lessons Learned" LP and co-wrote songs for it, including "Love Is Not Made Of Gold".

In addition to his work with STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, Dean DeLeo is known for his role in the short-lived bands TALK SHOW and ARMY OF ANYONE, the latter of which featured Robert DeLeo, FILTER frontman Richard Patrick and session drummer Ray Luzier.