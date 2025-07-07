BAD COMPANY's SIMON KIRKE On MICK RALPHS's Death: 'His Final Years Were Painful And Painful To Witness'

In a new interview with Ken Dashow of New York's Q104.3 radio station, BAD COMPANY drummer Simon Kirke spoke about the recent passing of the band's founding guitarist Mick Ralphs. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I've got mixed feelings about it, because I loved him, but he had no quality of life. I saw him last year. As most people know, he suffered a stroke about nine years ago that rendered him [paralyzed on] the whole left side. So he couldn't play guitar anymore. His final years were painful and painful to witness. And I called him up on his birthday last March 31st, a couple of months ago. He couldn't talk, but I just told him I loved him. And you can't really say anything more than that."

Simon continued: "[Legendary American guitarist] B.B. King said a great thing years ago. He said when you like a musician, it's much easier to work with him than working with geniuses. And I've worked with geniuses. And B.B. King is a hundred percent right. Mick was a great guitarist — don't get me wrong; he was a very, very good lead guitarist, good rhythm guitarist, wrote great songs — but above all that, I just liked being with him. And we were together pretty much from day one through all the different lineups. Mick was always there. And [he was] one of the funniest guys I'll ever remember."

Kirke also confirmed that Ralphs was aware that he was going to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame as a member of BAD COMPANY in November. Simon said: "Well, apparently before [Mick's] speech completely left him, when he got the news, which I think was about six weeks ago, he sort of mumbled to his wife. She said, 'Mick, BAD COMPANY is finally in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.' And Mick said, 'Does that mean we get free hot dogs?' Go figure. After 50 years of waiting, that was his first statement: Does that mean we get free hot dogs?"

Ralphs died last month at the age of 81. He had a stroke days after what would be his final performance with BAD COMPANY at London's O2 Arena in 2016, and had been bedridden ever since.

Singer Paul Rodgers of FREE first met Ralphs in 1971. After an inspired jam session and a mutual sharing of songs, Ralphs made the bold decision to leave MOTT THE HOOPLE and form a new band with Rodgers, and BAD COMPANY was born. Adding former KING CRIMSON bassist/vocalist Boz Burrell and Kirke, the band was complete. With the help of LED ZEPPELIN's legendary manager Peter Grant, BAD COMPANY became the first band signed to ZEPPELIN's Swan Song label.

The group's success was meteoric. Their 1974 self-titled debut went five times platinum, producing classic hits like "Can't Get Enough" and "Movin' On", alongside electrifying rock anthems such as "Ready For Love", "Rock Steady" and the title track "Bad Company".