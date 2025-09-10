BAD OMENS Release New Single 'Impose'

BAD OMENS are back with "Impose", a single that proves the band continues to push the boundaries of modern rock. Known for fusing industrial textures, electronic flourishes, and unrelenting emotion, the band takes their signature intensity in bold new directions with this release.

"Impose" opens with delicate piano lines and atmospheric, industrial-inspired electronic flourishes, anchored by hypnotic percussion that drives the song forward. The layered instrumentation creates a haunting soundscape, allowing Noah Sebastian's piercing, emotional vocals to cut through with striking impact. The single is accompanied by an indie film-inspired video that captures the emotional intensity of the track. Directed by Sebastian and filmmaker Nico Poalillo, the visual follows a disorienting romantic all-nighter after a chance encounter at a nightclub. Rather than a love story, it captures a woman stuck in a cycle of fast living, with the man merely a bystander to her unraveling.

The two-track cements the band's return, following their highly anticipated single, "Specter", which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart, and topping the Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Digital Song Sales charts. The cinematic, atmospheric track has amassed over 24 million global streams and is making a big impact at radio where, currently standing at No. 11 on the Active Rock and No. 22 on the Alternative radio charts. Each new release demonstrates the band's ability to expand their sonic palette while remaining unmistakably themselves — an ascension fueled by a fiercely dedicated global fanbase.

BAD OMENS' momentum isn't just in the studio. Their live shows have become unmissable events, blending theatricality and raw energy into each performance. This fall, the band embarks on their "Do You Feel Love" European headline tour, launching in Dublin on November 21 and taking over arenas across the continent. In the U.S., they will cap the year with sub-headline sets at Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

BAD OMENS are coming off a wildly successful three years with the explosive success of their breakthrough third studio album "The Death Of Peace Of Mind" (2022). Hailed as "a stunning fusion of dark, Weeknd-esque pop and industrialized metalcore" (Revolver),the project has garnered over 1.8 billion streams, with the catalog surging over 2.7 billion streams. The album is RIAA-certified gold.

The hardworking band's ascension was driven in part by the albums hit-single "Just Pretend" experiencing a viral TikTok moment that yielded a growing, dedicated fandom who catapulted them into the spotlight. Becoming the band's first RIAA-certified platinum single, "Just Pretend" reached No. 1 at U.S. Alternative Radio and smashed multiple Billboard Year-End charts coming in at No. 1 on Hot Hard Rock Songs, No. 6 on Alternative Airplay Songs, No. 11 on Rock and Alternative Airplay Songs, No. 11 on Mainstream Rock Airplay Songs, No. 14 Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, and No. 23 on Hot Alternative Songs. The genre defiers continued their climb with the album's seductive RIAA-certified title track, "The Death Of Peace Of Mind", reaching the Top 10 on U.S. Rock and Alternative Airplay Billboard charts. Their radio success also earned BAD OMENS a nomination for "Best New Artist (Alt & Rock)" at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Gaining momentum online and over the airwaves, BAD OMENS persistently surged ahead, captivating their rapidly expanding fanbase with electrifying live shows at numerous sold-out tours and festival performances worldwide. The band spent 2024 extensively touring, including U.K. dates with BRING ME THE HORIZON and the "Concrete Forever" European headline run with opener Poppy, with numerous U.S. performances and a lineup of festivals into the 2025 season.

Photo credit: Bryan Kirks