BATTLE BEAST Parts Ways With Singer NOORA LOUHIMO

Finnish metallers BATTLE BEAST have parted ways with vocalist Noora Louhimo.

Earlier today (Monday, December 15),the band released the following statement via social media: "After six albums and 13 incredible years together, we announce that Noora Louhimo is leaving BATTLE BEAST to focus on her solo career. While we are saddened by her departure, we fully support her decision to pursue new creative paths — something she hasn't been able to explore wholeheartedly with the demanding schedule of BATTLE BEAST.

"We are deeply thankful for the music, the tours, and the magic we created together. These memories will never be tarnished nor forgotten, and we wish Noora nothing but success and happiness on her path forward.

"We know you — our fans — will miss Noora as much as we do. But rest assured: the flight of BATTLE BEAST continues, and so does Noora's, now simply on a different trajectory.

"A new era begins. We will announce the new voice of BATTLE BEAST tomorrow on December 16th.

"With gratitude and love, Noora, Janne, Eero, Juuso, Joona & Pyry".

Noora added: ""For 13 years I got to grow, learn, develop and explore with BATTLE BEAST who I am as a musician and as a person. And now my heart desires more adventures, and flying with my own wings towards my dreams that I can only pursue if I give them my full attention.

"Life is full of different eras and now it is time for a new one.

"I am forever grateful and love BATTLE BEAST and our fans. This is not the end, this is a beginning of a new adventure for both of us. See you soon Little Beasts!"

Louhimo revealed in November 2023 that she had been diagnosed with a ruptured left carotid artery, causing the postponement the band's tour.

Louhimo joined BATTLE BEAST in 2012 with no previous experience as a metal vocalist but quickly acclimated herself as the replacement for Nitte Valo (a.k.a. Nitte Vänskä).

Three years ago, Noora, who in 2021 released her debut solo album, "Eternal Wheel Of Time And Space", under the NOORA LOUHIMO EXPERIENCE banner, admitted publicly that she had been struggling with eating disorders and her weight since she was "a little child" and said that she was "still trying to find a balance." She added that she had "been depressed and anxious sometimes 'without a reason'."

In an interview with Metal Divas, Noora explained how she ended up fronting BATTLE BEAST: "[In] September [2012], I got a call from [then-BATTLE BEAST guitarist] Anton [Kabanen] that they want me to join BATTLE BEAST. I had heard their music and loved the sound and the vocals, so the next day I called Anton and said I'm in.

"Anton found me by accident on YouTube when he was searching for the new vocalist," she continued. "He had been looking for a vocalist — male or female; [it did not] matter. The only thing that mattered was can that [he or she could] sing his songs without compromises.

"I've been singing since I was four years old," Noora added. "While being a huge fan of heavy metal of '80s and a teenager, I had some classical singing lessons when I was 16 years old. Then at the age of 19, I started studying music in pop/jazz line. At the same time, I started doing some jam sessions at bars. There I found my first band (ADMIRAL OCTOPUS) in the blues bar. We used to play rock and blues music from '60s-'70s and Janis Joplin was the reason I got the rasp in my voice. After ADMIRAL OCTOPUS, in 2011, I took part in a singing competition ('Wanna Be A Rock 'N' Roll Star') at Henry's Pub of Tampere and won it with Janis Joplin's 'Piece Of My Heart'. That's how my single 'Relax' was born."

BATTLE BEAST's seventh studio album, "Steelbound", came out in October via Nuclear Blast.

BATTLE BEAST's European tour started with a bang on October 17 with the band's biggest German headline show to date at Hamburg’s Inselpark Arena. The trek, with DOMINUM as the special guest and Sweden's rising power metal force MAJESTICA as the opening act, kept BATTLE BEAST on the road until mid-December.

