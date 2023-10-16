BEARTOOTH Announces 2024 North American Tour; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale Available

BEARTOOTH has announced an extensive North American headline tour to precede the band's European dates next fall. They'll hit the road with THE PLOT IN YOU, INVENT ANIMATE and SLEEP THEORY from January to March, bringing their new album, "The Surface", to over 40 cities across North America.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, October 18 at 10:00 a.m. EDT and end on Thursday, October 19 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMBT24" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, October 20 at 10 a.m. local.

BEARTOOTH frontman Caleb Shomo says: "I cannot wait to get back on tour and play a bunch of new songs for a bunch of amazing fans. We get to take out three awesome bands doing great things for the scene. We're gonna play loud, hot, and fast, and serve up all the new stuff like you've never seen before."

The band will also appear at the 2024 edition of ShipRocked.

BEARTOOTH 2024 North American tour with THE PLOT IN YOU, INVENT ANIMATE and SLEEP THEORY:

Jan. 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J. Brady Center

Jan. 13 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

Jan. 14 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

Jan. 16 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak

Jan. 17 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

Jan. 19 - Toronto, ON - History

Jan. 20 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

Jan. 21 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Jan. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Jan. 24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

Jan. 26 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

Jan. 27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head

Jan. 28 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

Jan. 30 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Jan. 31 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Feb. 02 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

Feb. 03 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Feb. 04 - Feb. 10 - ShipRocked

Feb. 11 - Tampa, FL - Jannus

Feb. 13 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

Feb. 14 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Feb. 15 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Feb. 17 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Tech Port

Feb. 18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Feb. 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

Feb. 21 - San Diego, CA - Soma

Feb. 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Feb. 24 - Sacramento, CA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Feb. 25 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Feb. 27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Feb. 28 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Mar. 01 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Mar. 02 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Mar. 03 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

Mar. 05 - Fargo, ND - Sanctuary Events Center

Mar. 06 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live

Mar. 08 - Chicago, IL - Riviera

Mar. 09 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Mar. 10 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

Mar. 12 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Center

Mar. 13 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Mar. 14 - Fort Wayne, IN - The Clyde Theater

"The Surface" was released on Friday, October 13 via Red Bull Records.

Like its predecessors, "The Surface" is an intensely personal and powerful journey for Shomo, who has never shied away from sharing his demons in his music and with his fans. However, the frontman has turned a corner with a more optimistic outlook and demonstrates exceptional growth as both an artist and a human being through the songs that comprise the album.

"This album is the end of the story of a very important decade of my life and that was my 20s," the frontman shares. "It's been very up and down, sometimes more down than up. But as of right now, I have decided that since life is short, I want to focus on the positives. Sometimes all you need is some hard work to show you what you need to do with your life to be happy. Hopefully this album can inspire people to take control of their own lives in any way they desire."

The album has been one of the most successful of the band's already impressive career, with the four pre-release tracks accumulating 65 million total streams and ascending the radio charts. "Might Love Myself" continues to climb and is currently at No. 8 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock National Airplay and No. 6 on the Top 40 Active Rock charts.