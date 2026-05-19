BEARTOOTH Announces Fall 2026 U.S. Leg Of 'Pure Ecstasy' Tour

Fresh off announcing the band's new album "Pure Ecstasy", BEARTOOTH now return with details of a major North American headline tour. The band has announced the 2026 U.S. leg of its "Pure Ecstasy" world tour with special guests DON BROCO, MAGNOLIA PARK and WINDWAKER joining on all dates.

Promoted by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on Wednesday, November 11 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, Massachusetts, making stops across the U.S. in New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, and Los Angeles before wrapping up in Wheatland, California at Hard Rock Live on Saturday, December 19.

Arriving August 28 via Fearless Records, "Pure Ecstasy" marks the band's sixth album and finds frontman Caleb Shomo pushing BEARTOOTH further than ever before across 11 massive tracks that channel both the chaos and clarity of hard-won personal growth. The album was introduced with its explosive opening title track and the previously released single "Free".

More than a decade into their career and with over 1.3 billion streams worldwide, BEARTOOTH has built a reputation as one of modern rock's most powerful forces, channeling raw emotion into songs that connect with fans across the globe. With an RIAA-certified platinum single, a gold single, and back-to-back No. 1 Active Rock radio hits from their chart-topping 2023 album "The Surface", the band continues to reach new heights as they enter their next chapter with new music and their newly announced headline tour.

Tickets will be available starting with the Citi presale on Tuesday, May 19 at 12 p.m. ET and the artist presale beginning Tuesday, May 19 at 12 p.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, May 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 19 at 12 p.m. EST until Thursday, May 21 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Artist presale begins Tuesday, May 19 at 12 p.m. local time until Thursday, May 21 at 10 p.m. local time.

"Pure Ecstasy" European tour:

Sep. 17 - Frankfurt, Germany - myticket Jahrhunderthalle =+*

Sep. 18 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Arena =+*

Sep. 19 - Hannover, Germany - Swiss Life Hall =+*

Sep. 21 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique =+*

Sep. 22 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 =+*

Sep. 24 - Prague, Czech Republic - SaSaZu =+*

Sep. 25 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Eats Music Hall =+*

Sep. 26 - Munich, Germany - Zenith =+*

Sep. 27 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer =+*

Sep. 29 - Milan, Italy - Fabrique =+*

Sep. 30 - Zurich, Switzerland - Halle 622 =+*

Oct. 1 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre =+*

Oct. 3 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Brixton =+*

Oct. 5 - Leeds, United Kingdom - O2 Academy =+*

Oct. 6 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Barrowland Ballroom =+*

"Pure Ecstasy" U.S. tour:

Nov. 11 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 12 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Nov. 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

Nov. 15 - Washington, DC - The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Nov. 20 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

Nov. 21 - St. Paul, MN - Myth

Nov. 22 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Nov. 28 - Nashville, TN - The Truth

Nov. 29 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Dec. 1 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Dec. 2 - Charleston, SC - The Refinery

Dec. 4 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Dec. 5 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - FTL War Memorial Auditorium

Dec. 7 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

Dec. 9 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Dec. 10 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Dec. 12 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Dec. 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

Dec. 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

Dec. 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Dec. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Dec. 19 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

"Pure Ecstasy" Australian tour:

Jan. 26 - Adelaide, AUS - Thebarton Theatre =#$

Jan. 28 - Melbourne, AUS - Festival Hall =#$

Jan. 30 - Sydney, AUS - Hordern Pavilion =#$

Jan. 31 - Brisbane, AUS - Fortitude Music Hall =#$

= Non-Live Nation date

+ with SILVERSTEIN

* with KINGDOM OF GIANTS

# with FIT FOR A KING

$ with VOLUMES

In 2013, Caleb Shomo locked himself in a basement studio in Ohio — screaming and singing, playing every instrument, self-producing a batch of furious but melodic songs with no intention of returning to the heavy music world that had burned him as a teen. What came out was BEARTOOTH: both bomb and balm, an outright refusal to suffer in silence, weaponizing radio-ready bombast and raw emotion against noise-rock chaos. Over the course of six studio albums, BEARTOOTH has since "developed into a unique and dynamic beast" (Rolling Stone) with Forbes calling them a band "inching towards a tipping point of becoming the latest arena headliner." The catalog is anchored by intensity, honesty, and connection and they have topped the rock and alternative charts and landed on several "Best Rock/Metal Albums Of The Year" lists. 2023's "The Surface" went further still, debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart and delivering back-to-back No. 1 singles at Active Rock and Mainstream Rock radio. With over 1.3 billion streams worldwide, one RIAA-certified platinum single, one gold single, and a new era just beginning with Fearless Records, that tipping point has arrived.