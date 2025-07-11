BEARTOOTH Releases Recording Of Hometown Concert As 'I Was A... Live'

Platinum-selling, billion-streaming rock band BEARTOOTH — Caleb Shomo, vocals; Zach Huston, guitars; Will Deely, guitars; Oshie Bichar, bass; and Connor Denis, drums — made its hometown arena debut with an absolutely monumental show at The Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio on January 18, 2025. It was pyrotechnic spectacle and one of the most memorable shows of the band's career thus far.

The show happened hot on the heels of BEARTOOTH's most successful tour to date — spanning more than 60 shows across North America and over 100,000 tickets sold — and after the release of their chart-topping fifth album "The Surface", which earned the band their first pair of No. 1 singles at U.S. Active Rock radio ("Might Love Myself" and "I Was Alive").

If you were not able to attend this very special show in person, well, the band is now making it available for all fans in many ways. BEARTOOTH is releasing the entire show in multiple formats so all fans can participate and feel like they were there.

"I Was A… LIVE" will be available on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music today, July 11.

"Without a doubt, this was the most surreal and out-of-body show of my entire life," shares Shomo. "It felt good to go home and let it all go with our friends and families at our sides. This album is meant to place you right at front of house to experience this magical night from the best-sounding position in the venue. Enjoy the rock and enjoy the love."

Additionally, the entire show will be available to watch on the band's YouTube channel. The 90-minute concert was directed by Ray Duker. Watch it below.

Lastly, but not leastly, BEARTOOTH will release three sets of limited-edition double LPs of the show on Friday, July 11.

In other BEARTOOTH news, the single "Hated" was recently certified gold by the RIAA.

The band will appear at When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 18 and 19, as well as We Missed Ourselves festival in Mexico City on October 25. They are currently co-headlining the "Summer Of Loud" tour in North America.

Shomo first turned the pain of his struggle with mental health and self-image into music in 2013. BEARTOOTH began as a living document, a diary, a journal of repressed rage and depression. Alone in his basement studio, screaming and singing, playing all the instruments, and self-producing a batch of furious but melodic songs filled with reflection and confession, the Ohio native stared into the abyss, initially with no intention of returning to the heavy music world that burned him as a teen.

A decade later, the different pieces of his body of work connect in title, sound, and spirit. As the frontman hits 30, BEARTOOTH's fifth album, "The Surface", completes this era in 2023. Even more importantly, it kicks off a new chapter filled with surprising optimism and just as honest. Depression is a sick, disgusting, aggressive disease below the surface. Caleb stands ready to bask in the light.

In its celebrated debut, "The Surface" hit No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Rock Albums chart and No. 5 across Billboard's Album Sales, Alternative Albums, Top Current Albums, and Vinyl Albums charts. A product of BEARTOOTH's fervent fanbase and radio-ready hits, the band also earned their first No. 1s on the Mediabase Active Rock and Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay charts for both "Might Love Myself" and "I Was Alive".

Like NINE INCH NAILS, BEARTOOTH remains a one-person band in the studio. On the heels of the introductory "Sick" EP (2013),"Disgusting" (2014) produced BEARTOOTH's first gold single, "In Between". "Aggressive" (2016) and "Disease" (2018) expanded on the desperation and pain, each a step closer to a balance between the blood and tears of classic recordings and the shimmer of modernity.

Rolling Stone heralded BEARTOOTH as one of "10 Artists You Need To Know". The rabid response to Caleb's music demonstrated how many people related to his struggle for self-acceptance. "Below" (2021) topped the Rock and Alternative charts and several "Best Rock/Metal Albums Of The Year" lists. Today, the BEARTOOTH catalog boasts more than 1.3 billion streams across all platforms.

BEARTOOTH began as both bomb and balm, an outright refusal to suffer in silence, weaponizing radio-ready bombast, delivering raw emotion mixed with noise-rock chaos. Other bands play the "devastating riffs and catchy hooks" game, but this music is the difference between life and death, and now, a sort of life after death while still here. The band Forbes sees "inching towards a tipping point of becoming the latest arena headliner" is now one step closer.

Photo credit: Brad Heaton