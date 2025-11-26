BECOMING's Upcoming Album To Feature Guest Appearances By Former And Current Members Of ANTHRAX, OVERKILL And STEEL PANTHER

BECOMING, the visionary musical project of multi-instrumentalist Jason Hardouin, will premiere a brand-new version of their song "Wish" this Thanksgiving weekend. The video is a rallying cry for humanity to rise above hate, blame, division, and negativity — featuring cameo appearances from some of metal music's heaviest hitters and cultural icons, who took part in the original #WishChallenge back in 2022.

Originally appearing on BECOMING's 2020 album "In The Name Of God" — described as a "prayer for humanity while finding the God within, beyond organized religions" — "Wish" went further, serving as a call to action: to stop blaming or hating others and instead to wish every other human being only good things.

Since its original release in 2022, the first "Wish" video has amassed more than 15 million views across social media, becoming a global statement for hope and unity. The 2025 version reflects the current state of the world, offering a powerful message of anti-hate, gratitude, and peace during these turbulent times.

"'Wish' is about self-responsibility, taking ownership and action in your life, and not blaming others for your issues," says Hardouin. "It's about wishing everyone well and rejecting hate in a fun uplifting way — a message that couldn't be more relevant today."

The video for "Wish" also includes cameo appearances by legendary artists and cultural icons who embraced the spirit of the song through the #WishChallenge in 2022.

* "The Metal Ambassador" Jose Mangin (SiriusXM radio personality)

* Phil Demmel (KERRY KING, CATEGORY 7, MACHINE HEAD, VIO-LENCE)

* Jason Bittner (SHADOWS FALL, CATEGORY 7, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, OVERKILL)

* Doc Coyle (GOD FORBID, ICE NINE KILLS, BAD WOLVES)

* Tommy Chong (Cheech & Chong)

* Steve "Zetro" Souza (EXODUS, LEGACY)

* Otep Shamaya (OTEP)

* Andreas Kisser (SEPULTURA)

* Derrick Green (SEPULTURA)

* Corey Beaulieu (TRIVIUM)

* Bootsy Collins (James Brown, PARLIAMENT-FUNKADELIC, P-FUNK, PRAXIS)

* Chris Kontos (FORBIDDEN, MACHINE HEAD, ATTITUDE ADJUSTMENT)

* Max Cavalera (CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, SEPULTURA, SOULFLY)

* Igor Cavalera (CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, SEPULTURA)

Several of these artists also contributed their talents to BECOMING's upcoming album, further amplifying BECOMING's message through music.

BECOMING's next full-length album, "Consciousness Revolution", due for release in 2026 features some of the biggest names in heavy music, a few of whom first connected with Hardouin through the first "Wish Challenge" project in 2022:

* Jason Bittner (SHADOWS FALL, CATEGORY 7, OVERKILL, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM)

• Stix Zadinia (STEEL PANTHER)

• Mike Terrana (Tarja, Yngwie Malmsteen, Kiko Loureiro, Tony MacAlpine)

• Cesar Soto (MINISTRY, MAN THE MUTE, PISSING RAZORS)

• Doc Coyle (GOD FORBID, ICE NINE KILLS, BAD WOLVES)

• James Murphy (TESTAMENT, DEATH, OBITUARY)

• Phil Demmel (KERRY KING, CATEGORY 7, MACHINE HEAD, VIO-LENCE)

• Jon Donais (ANTHRAX, SHADOWS FALL, LIVING WRECKAGE)

"'Consciousness Revolution' is about human evolution — not through politics or religion, but through awareness, objective truth, self-determination, and the power of human will," says Hardouin. "It's a sonic, self-actualizing, spiritual journey that invites everyone to raise the vibrations across the nations."