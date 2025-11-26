THE GEMS Announce Second Album, 'Year Of The Snake'

THE GEMS, the Swedish hard rock band featuring former THUNDERMOTHER members Guernica Mancini (vocals),Emlee Johansson (drums) and Mona Lindgren (bass),will release its second album, "Year Of The Snake", on March 13, 2026 via Napalm Records. To mark the occasion, the trio has revealed a new single, "Hot Bait", a hard-driving old-school blues rock banger.

THE GEMS comment: "'Hot Bait' is a playful shuffle track in a ZZ TOP-oozing vibe about our days as single ladies. It's the excitement of when you finally get what you want, told from a foodie's perspective. 'Cause food is always better than sex :P".

THE GEMS added about "Year Of The Snake": "'Year Of The Snake' is about facing previous hardships in your life, letting go and moving forward to a brighter chapter. It's packed with strong and empowering themes, just like a snake shedding its skin and now standing strong in its own power!

"'Year Of The Snake' is a homage to our fans at our live shows. We wrote the songs envisioning an excited festival crowd; from our loyal diamonds in the front row, knowing all lyrics by heart, to the crazy headbangers in the back. The album is packed with VAN HALEN and EUROPE-inspired hard-hitting grooves and riffs that will take you back to the '80s. Yet, the production is modern and fresh.

"In an increasingly artificial world, we want to stay true to our roots — solid musicianship and songwriting from the heart. Our aim is to always create a great sounding album with the live show in mind. The future is live and heavy glam rock is here to stay!"

"Year Of The Snake" track listing:

01. Walls

02. Year Of The Snake

03. Gravity

04. Diamond In The Rough

05. Live And Let Go

06. Clout Chaser

07. Hot Bait

08. Forgive And Forget

09. Go Along To Get Along

10. Math Ain't Mathing

11. Firebird

12. Stars

13. Buckle Up

14. Happy Water

Shaping the genre with 14 new tracks, THE GEMS are all about the energy. "The time to change is now!," proclaims opener "Walls", before the hard hitting and empowering title track offers the showstopping trifecta of frontwoman Guernica Mancini's powerful vocals, guitarist Mona Lindgren's heavy riffs and the heartbeat of the band; Emlee Johansson's steady drumming. Demonstrating just how much the future is really theirs to take, "Gravity" adds Tommy Johansson's (MAJESTICA, ex-SABATON) powerful voice to an 1980s-inspired sound, taking "Year Of The Snake" up another level. "Diamond In The Rough" is an understatement compared to the bluesy strength this song possesses, while previously released "Live And Let Go", with its catchy rhythm, is undeniable radio hit material — a style this band wields extraordinarily well. "Clout Chaser" and "Hot Bait" come in uplifting, before THE GEMS delve into "Forgive And Forget", a ballad in which Guernica's voice comes across especially strong. "Go Along To Get Along" again illustrates the Swedish fireballs breaking the chains of their past and emerging stronger from it — as proven by speedy "Math Ain't Mathing", mighty "Firebird" and "Stars" with its virtuoso guitar solo. "Year Of The Snake" is wrapped up by the catchy "Buckle Up" and "Happy Water" — with energetic grooves that end this album on a high note.

After the release of the upcoming full-length, THE GEMS will hit the road on their "Slithering Through Europe" spring 2026 tour with special guests KING ZEBRA.

THE GEMS came together in February 2023 when it was announced that Mancini, Johansson and Lindgren were exiting THUNDERMOTHER after a six-year run. At the same time, guitarist Filippa Nässil revealed that she would continue with a new THUNDERMOTHER lineup featuring singer Linnéa Vikström (THERION, AT THE MOVIES) and returning bassist Majsan Lindberg. Filippa has also since recruited Joan Massing (HONEY CREEK) as THUNDERMOTHER's new drummer.

THE GEMS' debut album, "Phoenix", arrived in January 2024 via Napalm Records.

THE GEMS made their live debut on March 22, 2023 at Pustervik in Gothenburg, Sweden as the support act for THE NIGHT FLIGHT ORCHESTRA.

Photo credit: Mikael Hulten