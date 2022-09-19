BEHEMOTH Initially Wanted To Film Livestream Event In Ukraine To 'Make A Very Important Political Statement'

Last week, Poland's extreme metal overlords BEHEMOTH revealed their latest visual feast, "Opvs Contra Cvltvram", a streaming event shot on the roof of Warsaw's renowned Palace Of Culture And Science. This landmark event heralded the arrival on Friday, September 16 of the band's epic 12th studio album, "Opvs Contra Natvram".

BEHEMOTH's leader and artistic alchemist Adam 'Nergal' Darski told Rock Sound about the band's decision to film the event on the Palace Of Culture And Science: "We were trying to do something big around the release date. And I've been talking about that for months and months, [throwing around] different ideas. We even had an idea to go and perform somewhere in Kyiv, Ukraine. Yeah, we were actually making contacts with some productions out there. We were thinking, not only we can just make an artistic statement but we can also make a very important political statement.

"I use my platforms," he continued. "I use the stage and in interviews [I take the opportunity] to mention things that I consider very relevant and righteous. So we were thinking, 'Maybe we should fucking go to Kyiv and do it on top of some building. Maybe if there's a bombing, we should fucking go underground, like U2 did' — Bono and Edge, they performed in a metro, underground. And we were just bouncing back all those ideas. But eventually we ended up [deciding to do it in Warsaw because it made more sense] logistically, economically… even though it was still fucking pricey."

He added: "I really hope that people will pay attention and will click on that and people will appreciate all the effort that we put and invested. And, of course, it's free of charge; we're just giving you something extra around the record, just to build hype about the record and also hype for the upcoming European and South American tours."

As with previous studio outings, "Opvs Contra Natvram" was produced by BEHEMOTH, with mixing by studio legend Joe Barresi (NINE INCH NAILS, TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, ALICE IN CHAINS).

"Opvs Contra Natvram" features twin cover art available in both black and white and will be released in an array of physical formats designed by Bartek Rogalewicz (Lodge.Black),certain to thrill collectors of limited editions.

Nergal recently admitted to Australia's Wall Of Sound that he was feeling a degree of trepidation and repetition before the release of this new album.

"In the first place, I always do things for myself, but I do think about the reception and stuff — of course," he said. "Recognition is important to me; maintaining the status is important to me; it's all very important to me.

"I deeply hope that people will dig this new album. Of course, it's the twelfth record; I've been there and done that.

"I have no problems talking freely to people about music, about the content, about everything — I've learned that to perfection, really," he added. "A lot of that stuff is repetitive, okay? So don't get me wrong — I don't want to sound like I'm a bored musician talking to another interviewer; every interview is always different. It's like having sex with multiple partners — every time is different. But you need interaction, you need a fanbase, you need a following, you need a reaction from the people for this — and it's worse and worse to get that these days."