BEHEMOTH Shares Music Video For New Single 'Sowing Salt'

Extreme metal giants BEHEMOTH have just released their new album, "The Shit Ov God", via Nuclear Blast Records. The official music video for the LP's fourth single, "Sowing Salt", can be seen below.

With the post-apocalyptic and retro-futuristic imagery that dominates the clip, BEHEMOTH enters new territory without sacrificing the visual leitmotif and thematic virulence it has established over the course of its more than three-decade-long career.

BEHEMOTH founder and frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski comments: "'Sowing Salt' is arguably one of the most brutal compositions in BEHEMOTH's catalog to date. Unrelenting. Unapologetic. Absolute.

"The video was directed by Zev Deans, with whom we've had the pleasure to collaborate before. He's crafted a visual that powerfully completes the song — musically and lyrically. And the lyrics? Just as radical and confrontational as music itself."

BEHEMOTH have always been known for not shying away from controversy, and they most certainly remain true to this approach with their 13th full-length. Here's a band that, 34 years in, is releasing its most inflammatory and extreme record to date. Eight songs that go into the fathoms of humanity, divinity, and what defiance means in an age where individuality is prized but everyone is clinging to their saviors — musically, politically, or otherwise. The title of the album is in line with those sensibilities.

Intentionally polarizing, Nergal said of the title: "We chose this provocative title deliberately, rejecting subtlety in favor of a direct and polarizing statement. It's a defiant plunge into the depths, daring to seek the absolute even in the gutter."

But make no mistake, despite its apparent insubtlety, the album title gets a touch of genius when seen in combination with the strikingly clever artwork, which depicts an upside-down version of the most common Christogram "IHS."

Nergal commented: "I've reached a point in BEHEMOTH's journey and my own creativity where words and statements mean less and less. The true essence of who we are and what we stand for lies in our music, our art, our visuals, our sounds, our performances, and the ways we connect with you. I deeply believe BEHEMOTH represents transcendent, timeless art.

"The number thirteen — so magical and significant. If this were to be our final album, I could say I die a proud man. Without a shadow of a doubt, this is the most refined, purest representation of BEHEMOTH. No filler, no excess — just the very best we have to offer, handed to you.

"Hail Satan."

BEHEMOTH meticulously chose the audiovisual artists involved on the album. Production on the album was helmed by the inimitable Jens Bogren of Fascination Street Studios (EMPEROR, ENSLAVED, KREATOR, ROTTING CHRIST et al.). Working closely with the band, Bogren's deft hand underscored the band's natural sound while sacrificing none of the mayhem and ferocity which permeates the band's essence. As is always the case with BEHEMOTH, the visuals were as carefully constructed as the sound. The band tapped long-time collaborator and partner in crime Bartek Rogalewicz (BLACK.LODGE.IS.NOW) as well as Dark Sigil Workshop to make the beautifully ominous and unique cover art.

"The Shit Ov God" track listing:

01. The Shadow Elite

02. Sowing Salt

03. The Shit Ov God

04. Lvciferaeon

05. To Drown The Svn In Wine

06. Nomen Barbarvm

07. O Venvs, Come!

08. Avgvr (The Dread Vvltvre)

BEHEMOTH recently embarked on a European tour, featuring legendary Norwegian black metal pioneers SATYRICON as special guest. From the ancient lands of Greece, the ever-epic ROTTING CHRIST completed "The Unholy Trinity".

The tour launched on April 4, 2025, in Vienna, Austria and descended across major cities, including Berlin, Paris, London, and Stockholm, before culminating in Prague, Czech Republic on April 27.

Photo credit: Sylwia Makris and Christian Martin Weiss