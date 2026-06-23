BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, NITA STRAUSS, BONES UK, Others To Appear On 'Sending Hearts To All My Dearies - A Tribute To The Smashing Pumpkins'

Few bands have left a mark on alternative music as deep and enduring as the Grammy Award-winning rock band THE SMASHING PUMPKINS. Today, Sumerian Records proudly announces "Sending Hearts To All My Dearies - A Tribute To The Smashing Pumpkins", an ambitious new collection celebrating one of the most influential catalogs in modern rock history. The album arrives digitally on August 14, 2026, with a deluxe 2xLP vinyl release featuring multiple exclusive multi-color variants set for October 16, 2026.

Co-signed and personally titled by THE SMASHING PUMPKINS mastermind Billy Corgan himself, "Sending Hearts To All My Dearies" takes its name from a beloved lyric in the "Siamese Dream" classic "Mayonaise" and brings together an eclectic lineup of artists spanning alternative, rock, metal and beyond to reinterpret songs from every era of THE SMASHING PUMPKINS' storied career.

The collection features transformative takes on iconic anthems including "Bullet With Butterfly Wings" alongside fan-favourite cuts such as "Jellybelly", showcasing the remarkable breadth and lasting impact of a catalogue that continues to inspire generations of musicians more than three decades after its inception.

Leading the announcement is TAME IMPALA's mesmerizing reimagining of "Hummer" from THE SMASHING PUMPKINS' landmark 1993 album "Siamese Dream". Expanding on the original's psychedelic spirit, the band layers dreamy vocals, wavy guitar textures, and hypnotic percussion into a modern interpretation that honors the song's dreamlike melodies while filtering it through Kevin Parker's unmistakable sonic lens.

For Parker, the song holds a deeply personal connection. "'Siamese Dream' was the soundtrack to my high school years and 'Hummer' is the song that takes me back there in the most potent way," he says.

More than a tribute album, "Sending Hearts To All My Dearies" serves as a conversation between generations of artists, with musicians shaped by THE SMASHING PUMPKINS' fearless songwriting, experimentation, and emotional honesty paying homage through reinterpretation and new perspective. More than three decades after redefining alternative rock, the band's music continues to inspire artists and audiences alike, making this collection both a celebration of their enduring legacy and a reminder that truly great songs never stop evolving.

"Sending Hearts To All My Dearies - A Tribute To The Smashing Pumpkins" track listing:

01. TAME IMPALA - Hummer

02. YONAKA - Today

03. THE MIDNIGHT - Tonight, Tonight

04. CARPENTER BRUT - Cherub Rock

05. BARNS COURTNEY - 1979

06. MEG MYERS - Eye

07. PALAYE ROYALE - Bullet With Butterfly Wings

08. BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME - Jellybelly

09. ALICE GLASS - Drown

10. STARBENDERS - Tonight, Tonight

11. NITA STRAUSS - 1979

12. BONES UK - Cherub Rock

13. MOON TAXI - Thirty Three

14. DES ROCS - Bullet With Butterfly Wings

15. URBAN HEAT - Ava Adore

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS are one of the most iconic, iconoclastic, and influential bands of all time, shaping alternative music and culture. Since forming in Chicago in 1988, the group has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and garnered two Grammy Awards, seven MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalogue includes seminal offerings such as the platinum "Gish" (1991),the quadruple-platinum "Siamese Dream" (1993),the diamond-certified "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" (1995),the platinum "Adore" (1998) and the gold "Machina/The Machines Of God" (2000). Rolling Stone cited both "Siamese Dream" and "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" among its "500 Greatest Albums Of All Time". It would also be impossible to envision alternative music and culture without their signature iconography such as the idyllic album artwork for "Siamese Dream", the black Zero shirt, the laissez faire bliss of the "1979" music video, the gothic metamorphosis of "Ava Adore" or the multi-dimensional live shows that sell out worldwide to this day. 2018 saw THE SMASHING PUMPKINS unveil "Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun." and launched the immensely successful "Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour", which packed arenas. Maintaining this momentum, the band released their eleventh full-length double album, "Cyr" (2020),representing yet another evolution, and more recently, "Atum" (2023),the sequel to 1995's "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" and 2000's "Machina/Machine Of God". The band's 2024 album "Aghori Mhori Mei", written in the immediate aftermath of "Atum", sees a return to form for original members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin and James Iha, and harkens back to the band's early 1990s canon, where guitars, bass, drums, and spiking vocals ruled.