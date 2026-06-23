DEEP PURPLE's IAN GILLAN Announces 'Talking Gib'rish' 2027 U.K. Spoken-Word Tour

DEEP PURPLE singer Ian Gillan will hit the road in the United Kingdom in the spring of 2027 with his "Talking Gib'rish" tour. This very special series of live speaking events will allow audiences to hear personal stories from Ian's remarkable life and career in music.

From his childhood in Hounslow to the global rise of DEEP PURPLE, Ian will reflect on the experiences, music and outlook on life that shaped one of rock's most influential careers. The tour offers a rare chance to hear directly from a true music icon.

Gillan's career now spans more than six decades, with his voice remaining one of the most distinctive and celebrated on the global stage. He joined his first band, THE JAVELINS, in 1962, then teamed up with Roger Glover in EPISODE SIX in 1965. Touring with Dusty Springfield and performing across Europe and the Middle East helped shape his musicianship and distinctive vocal style.

In 1969, Ian joined DEEP PURPLE in what became one of the pivotal moments in rock history. Formed in 1968, DEEP PURPLE are pioneers of hard rock. Their 1972 album "Machine Head" includes the iconic track "Smoke On The Water", cementing their legacy as one of the most influential bands of the music genre.

In 1970, Ian took on the role of Jesus Christ in the original London studio recording of "Jesus Christ Superstar" for MCA Records, earning acclaim for his powerful and emotive interpretation. Throughout the late 1970s and 1980s, he continued to break new ground with GILLAN, GARTH ROCKETT AND THE MOONSHINERS and REPO DEPO.

The "Talking Gib'rish" tour will offer fans a rare opportunity to hear behind-the-scenes stories from Ian in his own words… candid, humorous, and unfiltered.

Ian said: "I am quivering with anticipation at the prospect of embarking on my first ever public speaking engagements...The 'Talking Gib'rish' tour, in April/May 2027. I'll be covering a lot of ground, from my early days in Hounslow to whatever might have happened on the latest world tour with my beloved DEEP PURPLE... and maybe something funky in-between. After 65 years on the road, there will be stories about some of the fascinating and sometimes magical events and people that I've encountered along the trail. It's going to be a blast!"

The U.K. tour will begin in April 2027 and continue throughout May.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 26 at 10 a.m., available from BookingsDirect.com and the venues.

Information and further announcements will be available via the gillan.com web site.

2027 tour dates:

April 28 - Bournemouth Pavilion

April 29 - Ipswich Corn Exchange

April 30 - London Union Chapel

May 1 - Cardiff New Theatre

May 2 - Tunbridge Wells Assembly Halltheatre

May 5 - Glasgow Pavilion

May 6 - York Barbican

May 7 - Newcastle Tyne & Opera

May 8 - Edinburgh Queens Hall

May 9 - Manchester Rncm Theatre

May 12 - Leicester De Montfort Hall

May 13 - Coventry Warwick Arts Centre Theatre

May 14 - Birmingham Town Hall

May 15 - Nottingham Albert Hall

May 16 - Hayes Beck Theatre

May 19 - Basingstoke The Anvil

May 20 - Bath The Forum

May 21 - Guildford G Live

May 22 - Folkestone Leas Cliff Halls

May 23 - Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

May 24 - Bristol St George's

May 27 - Sheffield City Hall, Memorial Hall

May 28 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

May 29 - London Cadogan Hall

Photo credit: Olaf Heine