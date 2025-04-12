SCOTT TRAVIS: JUDAS PRIEST Hopes To Work On Next Album In 2026

In a new interview with El Salvador's Nación Metal, JUDAS PRIEST drummer Scott Travis was asked what, if any, challenges he and his bandmates encountered while making their latest album, 2024's "Invincible Shield". He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Um, no real challenges. We took our time and we did it over the course of a year and a half. And we did it in all different places. We did some in Nashville, we did some in England. We did some even in hotel rooms when we were traveling on tour, because, with having [producer and touring guitarist] Andy Sneap in the band, who's obviously the producer, he has so many ways to record guitars, bass, drums, vocals. So, we recorded some in Phoenix, Arizona, I remember that also. But no real challenges other than taking our time, and it seemed to be the right decision. So we hope to do it again in 2026 and have another new release."

Earlier this month, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner was asked by Chile's PowerOfMetal.cl if he and his bandmates have already commenced work on material for the follow-up to "Invincible Shield", which came out a little over a year ago. He responded: "Yeah, we are always working on ideas and what we could do next. And if we did it, what would it sound like? What would we want to achieve creatively? So we always talk about that sort of stuff. We'll have to wait and see. I can't tell you too much at the moment. We'll have to wait and see. [Laughs]"

Regarding PRIEST's plans for the remainder of 2025 and beyond, Faulkner said: "So we come down to South America, as you know, in a couple of weeks. And then this summer in Europe, we are playing what we call the 'Shield Of Pain' tour. So it's the 35th anniversary of [JUDAS PRIEST's 1990 album] 'Painkiller' this year. So we are celebrating that record and we're also still celebrating the 'Invincible Shield' record. So that's the 'Shield Of Pain'. We're taking that through Europe. And then we're looking at some opportunities after that in 2025. And in '26 — who knows? We're always looking at opportunities, whether it's a new album or a new tour. But for now we're focused on South America."

"Invincible Shield" entered the U.K. chart at No. 2, just behind Ariana Grande's "Eternal Sunshine".

Prior to "Invincible Shield"'s arrival, PRIEST's highest U.K. chart achievement was with 1980's "British Steel", which reached No. 4.

PRIEST's 2018 album "Firepower" entered the chart at No. 5.

"Invincible Shield" was JUDAS PRIEST's fifth Top 10 album, after the aforementioned "British Steel" and "Firepower", as well as 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" (No. 6) and the 1979 live album "Unleashed In The East" (No. 10).

"Invincible Shield" landed at No. 1 in Germany, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland, as well as No. 5 in France, No. 8 in Italy and No. 16 in Australia.

JUDAS PRIEST will celebrate the 35th anniversary of its classic album "Painkiller" extensively live with the "Shield Of Pain" tour. This "rare" and "unique set" will include "beloved classics" and "will be defending the metal faith in a truly memorable experience throughout Europe" this summer, according to a social media post from PRIEST.