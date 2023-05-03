  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

BILLY CORGAN Explains Why He Asked People To Call Him 'WILLIAM'

May 3, 2023

During an appearance on a recent episode of "The Mistress Carrie Podcast", SMASHING PUMPKINS frontman Billy Corgan, who in 2017 released his first record under his given name William Patrick Corgan, was asked what he wants journalists and other members of the media to call him nowadays. The 56-year-old musician, who is a huge fan of pro wrestling and is the owner of National Wrestling Alliance (NWA),responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, the way I see it in my brain is Billy is like my stage name at this point; it's how everybody knows me. And for anybody who knows wrestling, we mostly in wrestling call people by their stage names. Even if I know somebody's real name, I'll still call 'em by their gimmick name. So, to use the term, 'Billy' is my gimmick name, 'William' is my real name. So if you call me Billy, great; I'll still respond to it and it doesn't bother me. But my friends call me William. And I've asked people to call me William, 'cause that's, I guess, what I'm comfortable with at 56."

He continued: "It's been kind of a funny journey how we got to William. But I kind of blame [American rapper, actor, record producer, and record executive] Puff Daddy. I thought it was kind of funny how he kept changing his name. So I was, like, 'Oh, I'm just gonna change my name and see what happens.' And it turned into this weird thing; people wrote articles making fun of me for changing my name from Billy to William, even though William's my real name. There were literally articles, like, 'Oh, he wants to be William now,' like I guess if I was being posh or something. So me being me, the wrestling promoter in me, of course I made it worse by adding to it. Now I'm William Patrick Corgan, which is my real, real name. That's what they call me in wrestling. But everybody calls me Billy. It's all good."

Before he released "Ogilala" under the name William Patrick Corgan more than five years ago, Corgan explained to Rolling Stone why he wasn't releasing music as Billy. "At some point, 'Billy' just gets kind of weird," he said. "I was obviously Billy in the band, but now I feel like that is somebody else. It's hard to explain other than it's like sometimes you just want to change up the wallpaper." In a subsequent TV appearance on "CBS This Morning", he said: "Once I saw that it irritated people, then I thought, 'Okay, I'm definitely going to do this.'"

SMASHING PUMPKINS's new album, "Atum", is set for release on May 5 and is the sequel to 1995's "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" and 2000's "Machina/Machine Of God". Featuring 33 tracks in three acts, "Atum" was written and produced by Corgan over the past four years.

SMASHING PUMPKINS recently announced their 26-date North American "The World Is A Vampire" tour. Produced by Live Nation, the tour is set to start on Friday, July 28 at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. It will feature special guests INTERPOL, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and RIVAL SONS as support on various dates, as well as some of the world’s biggest champions from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA),who will be competing in most cities.

Find more on Smashing pumpkins
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).