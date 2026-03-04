MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, TOOL, LIMP BIZKIT And PIERCE THE VEIL To Headline 2026 AFTERSHOCK Festival

Danny Wimmer Presents has announced the full music lineup for the fourteenth year of Aftershock, set to take place October 1-4 at the scenic Discovery Park in Sacramento, California. MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, TOOL, LIMP BIZKIT and PIERCE THE VEIL will headline the West Coast's largest rock, punk and metal festival, featuring more than 140 artists — the largest Aftershock lineup yet — along with the addition of a fifth stage to the expanded festival site.

The explosive music lineup for Aftershock 2026 will include:

Thursday, October 1: MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, THE OFFSPRING, SUBLIME

Friday, October 2: LIMP BIZKIT, $UICIDEBOY$, WU-TANG CLAN

Saturday, October 3: PIERCE THE VEIL, A DAY TO REMEMBER, BABYMETAL

Sunday, October 4: TOOL, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, DANNY ELFMAN

The full music lineup for Aftershock 2026 is as follows (subject to change):

and a mystery guest to be announced.

"This year's Aftershock marks a bold new chapter for the festival. We've brought together metal, punk, emo and nu-metal to create a lineup that's raw, youthful, and unapologetic," says Danny Wimmer of DWP. "With TOOL anchoring the weekend and PIERCE THE VEIL making their headlining debut, we're breaking boundaries and redefining what Aftershock can be. And after years of fan requests, we're finally introducing camping — giving fans the chance to fully immerse themselves in the weekend. This is a new era for Aftershock, and Sacramento is about to feel it."

"Aftershock continues to be a seminal moment for Sacramento, not just for the fans, but for the people who live and work here every day," said Visit Sacramento president and CEO Mike Testa. "The festival brings thousands of people to our city for four incredible days, generating more than $39 million in economic impact. Those dollars translate into critical support for our business community and civic partners. Maybe the best part is that Aftershock fans are often discovering Sacramento while they're here and are making their experience synonymous with the city. We're grateful for our partnership with DWP and can't wait to welcome everyone back later this fall."

In addition to music, Aftershock also offers various fan-favorite onsite experiences that elevate the festival weekend, including:

Tremors Dive Bar: Cold, Dark & Loud. A proper dive bar with air conditioning, strong drinks, and music all day.

Cantina del Diablo (New for 2026): An open-air cantina featuring Mexican street fare, tequila and mezcal cocktails, cold cerveza, and refreshing beverages. Built for shared plates, strong pours, and good trouble under the trees. Hosted by Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin.

Aftershock x Jungle Bird Tiki Bar: A tropical reset in the middle of the madness. Back together with Sacramento's favorite The Jungle Bird, this air-conditioned hideaway serves curated tiki cocktails in an island-inspired backdrop.

Overtime Sports Bar (New for 2026): Just steps away from the newly added stage, The Point. This shaded spot will be tuned into the biggest regional and national games all weekend.

Fans in the Sacramento area can celebrate at the official Aftershock lineup announcement party on Wednesday, March 4 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at The Jungle Bird (2516 J Street) in Sacramento. The party will feature headliner-themed tiki drinks, with the first 100 drinks on Aftershock, and a playlist featuring music from the festival lineup. All who attend will have a chance to win a pair of 4-Day General Admission Aftershock passes.

Aftershock 4-Day and Single Day General Admission, VIP, and Capital Club passes are on sale now, starting at $1 down using layaway.

Capital Club perks include access to a private, elevated mainstage viewing platform, an exclusive air-conditioned lounge with comfortable seating, all-inclusive drinks, complimentary hors d'oeuvres, a dedicated merch stand, Wi-Fi, fast-track entry, air-conditioned restrooms and more.

For the first time ever, Aftershock will offer official RV and Car + Tent camping at nearby Cal Expo for a fully immersive weekend experience. Festival re-entry is included with camping passes, and shuttle passes are available for purchase. In addition, campers will also get access to the Aftershock Wednesday Night Camping Pre-Party hosted by Rock & Brews, featuring a happy hour with complimentary beer and well drinks, free mini

golf and batting cages, plus food and drink specials available throughout the weekend.

The DWP Foundation will continue its charitable efforts in 2026, with nonprofit partners to be announced at a later date.

Aftershock is produced by Los Angeles-based Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.

For more information on Aftershock, visit:

aftershockfestival.com.