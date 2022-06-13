BILLY GIBBONS Says ZZ TOP And DUSTY HILL's Family Were Not Involved In Last Weekend's 'Estate Sale'

ZZ TOP frontman Billy Gibbons has confirmed that the band was not involved in a recently announced estate sale from the group's late bassist Dusty Hill.

This past weekend, an estate sale "of the contents of [Dusty's] prior home" was held at The Guilded Monkey Market warehouse in southwest Houston, Texas featuring furniture, framed posters, artwork and other items.

Gilded Monkey Market's Thom Anderson told CultureMap that the initial information the estate sale company released to the press incorrectly insinuated that the Dusty Hill's family was behind this sale. He blamed a "clerical error" for the mishap and added that contents were being available for sale by the new owners of Hill's home in the prestigious Carlton Woods neighborhood in The Woodlands.

In the initial statement announcing the sale, Anderson told CultureMap: "The family knows how beloved Dusty was in Houston and Texas and all around the country. They're excited to share some of his most personal items with his fans."

Gibbons told TMZ that he was initially excited when he heard Hill's estate was going up for sale — until he learned his family had nothing to do with it.

"I saw a poster announcing something, 'Get a piece of rock and roll history,'" Billy said. "And, of course, I've got a number of things that Dusty and I shared. But come to find out that when Dusty's house was sold, the new owners decided to scavenge up a piece here and a piece there — some things that had been left behind."

The 72-year-old Hill died on July 28, 2021 in his sleep at his Houston, Texas home. ZZ TOP has continued playing shows since Hill's death, with the group's longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis taking over on bass. According to the band, Francis will continue to play with ZZ TOP for the foreseeable future.

ZZ TOP played its first show following Hill's death on July 30, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Francis made his live debut with ZZ TOP on July 23, 2021 at the Village Commons in New Lenox, Illinois after Hill was forced to return to Texas to address a hip issue.

Hill joined ZZ TOP a year after its formation in 1969.