BILLY MORRISON Enlists MARILYN MANSON, SULLY ERNA, NUNO BETTENCOURT And DEXTER HOLLAND For 'Hollow' Album

Two years ago, Billy Morrison — the British guitarist, singer, and songwriter, primarily known as Billy Idol's rhythm guitar player for the past 17 years alongside lead guitarist Steve Stevens — released "The Morrison Project" via TLG | ZOID | Virgin Music Group. It marked his third solo album (and first since 2015) and produced the No. 1 Active Rock Song (Mediabase) in America: "Crack Cocaine" featuring Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens and co-written by all three artists. A deluxe edition of the album followed in 2025 and bonus track, "Gods Of Rock And Roll (Orchestral)" — another seismic collaboration with Osbourne and Stevens — landed in the Active Rock Top Ten (Mediabase).

Morrison will build on that success with his upcoming album "Hollow", out sometime in August via TLG | ZOID | Virgin Music Group. The album will launch with the March 27 release of its first single and video, "Becoming", which was written by Morrison, Sully Erna (GODSMACK) and Brett Scallions; it features Erna on lead vocals and Grammy Award winner Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME) on lead guitar.

"Hollow" will follow the success of 2024's "The Morrison Project" format with 12 songs, half sung by Morrison and half sung by a handful of Morrison's friends. Guests include Dexter Holland, Marilyn Manson, Chuck D, B Real, Duff McKagan, Steve Stevens, DMC and the above-mentioned Sully Erna and Nuno Bettencourt, among others. "Forgive Me", "The Tailor", "No Suspects", "Another Day", "Leave No Trace" and "Becoming" are among the songtitles.

"The last album was so much fun and such a creative experience for me that I got the band back together for a follow-up record," says Billy. It's on the same label, with the same crew (Barry Pointer mixing the record, Dave Donnelly mastering and all art / photography by Jane Stuart) and I'm excited to share this body of work with the world." He adds: "The guests on this record are at the core of the collaborative spirit that I try to put in the center of these records. Every single person I worked with stepped up, brought their A game and helped me produce an album that crosses genres, features some really diverse songwriting, and yet has a truly cohesive, and powerful sound. Ultimately, I am just grateful to everyone involved for allowing me to do this again."

