BILLY SHEEHAN Is 'Really Excited' About His New Project THE FELL: 'It's Heavy, And The Vocals Are Great'

At this past weekend's Guitar Summit in Mannheim, Germany, legendary bassist Billy Sheehan spoke about his new modern rock supergroup THE FELL, in which he is joined by multi-platinum American producer, songwriter, and guitar player Mike "K." Krompass (SMASH MOUTH, NELLY FURTADO, EVERYBODY LOVES AN OUTLAW, DEAD ROMANTIC) and Australian vocal powerhouse Toby Rand (ROCKSTAR: SUPERNOVA, JUKE KARTEL, ASHEN MOON). Asked how the project came together, Billy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Years ago, Mike Krompass found me on Facebook. I didn't know him, really. And he got in touch with me [and said], 'Hey, I got some songs I need bass on. Will you come on over and play bass?' I said, 'Sure.' I lived in L.A. I drove out to his studio and we laid some bass down. I said, 'These songs are great. Who's the singer?' Toby Rand. I think he won some huge televised nationwide, like 'American Idol' [in] Australia, I think he won that contest at one point. And he also was in line to be the INXS singer, and I think he was the number two guy. So he missed it by one. But he's got a great voice and great lyrics and really cool. And Mike's guitar playing is amazing. So at the end of the session, he says, 'Well, I can pay you for the session, or do you wanna maybe start something with this?' And I go, 'Let's do that.' And that was a long time ago."

Sheehan continued: "Unfortunately, Toby had a contractual agreement with this manager and he couldn't go off and do anything else. So it got put away for a while. We tried to do a couple shows with other singers, but it was never the same. Toby is awesome. So, just recently he's out of his deal and out of his contract and he's ready to go again. So Mike called me and said, 'Let's do it.' We wrote a few more new songs, remixed some of the old ones. I redid some bass a little — after you listen to it for a while, you wanna make some changes — and I just really love the way everything sounds. Mike is also great in the studio as a producer and mixer, so he's got it dialed in very nicely."

Regarding THE FELL's future plans, Billy said: "We'll put out the EP at the end of October. Then the whole record will come out the beginning of the year, and then we hope to be touring by the summer. And it's heavy, but it's up and it's alive, and the vocals are great. And I'm really excited about it."

Asked if he still gets anxious before releasing an EP or an album, Sheehan said: "No. It's just you gotta do the things you must do. You gotta do a million interviews and photo sessions, once you get out there on the road. I've done it for a long time. I'm over 6,000 gigs, and been playing for almost 60 years; I think 60 years is about right. So I was nervous a long time ago, but I'm okay now. [Laughs]"

THE FELL has released two singles so far: "Killswitch" and "Face Out". A third single, "Trippin'", will follow on October 24, plus a new version of THE FELL's past hit "Footprints" (with Toby on vocals) on November 28.

Sheehan delivers his signature low-end firepower with acrobatic flair, while Krompass's massive guitar tones and razor-sharp production elevate the track to arena-sized proportions. Rounding out the lineup is elite session drummer Nick Chiarore (DEAD ROMANTIC),whose explosive drumming brings relentless precision and raw intensity. Chiarore's chops can be heard on recordings with Slash and Steve Vai.