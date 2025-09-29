STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' DEAN DELEO And Singer/Guitarist PETE SHOULDER Announce First ONE MORE SATELLITE Live Shows

Dean DeLeo of STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and TRIP THE WITCH, along with vocalist Pete Shoulder, released the self-titled debut album from their latest collaboration, ONE MORE SATELLITE, digitally on July 18, 2025 via Symphonic. Now they are expanding their distribution with a worldwide release of the vinyl and CD through Deko Entertainment (ADA/Warner Music Group).

"One More Satellite" presents a diverse collection of songs. "I was simply sitting on some songs I wanted to record," says DeLeo. "What started out as an instrumental album, quickly changed soon after Pete and I chatted. He was going to sing on a song or two, then wound up singing on eight of the ten on the record."

The collaboration with U.K.-based vocalist and lyricist Pete Shoulder and DeLeo went quite well and voila, through a transatlantic workflow… ONE MORE SATELLITE was born.

"I was excited to hear the new music Dean wanted to collaborate on," says Shoulder. "We've worked together in the past and it's always been an absolute pleasure making music with him. The stuff he comes up with is so interesting, with so many beautiful, unexpected, twists and turns. It's very inspiring to write to and pushes me into realms that I would never usually think of exploring. I'm very proud of the album we've made."

DeLeo's son Rocco drums on "Drowning Out The Sun", "Willow Mae" and "Spit It Out". STONE TEMPLE PILOTS drummer Eric Kretz plays on "Serenade" and Brian Tichy drums the rest. Daughter June DeLeo lends a lovely "aaah"…vocal on "Your Call", and longtime collaborator Ryan Williams co-produced and mixed the album.

"One More Satellite" track listing:

01. Paper Over The Cracks

02. Vultures

03. Long Way Down

04. Drowning Out The Sun

05. Serenade

06. Can Of Worms

07. Willow Mae

08. Spit It Out

09. Pull Back The Veil

10. Your Call

ONE MORE SATELLITE will play three shows in November. Joining DeLeo and Shoulder at the gigs will be Julia Lage on bass and Brian Tichy on drums.

Shows:

Nov. 17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Peppermint Club

Nov. 19 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

Nov. 21 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

DeLeo and Shoulder had previously collaborated on songwriting, including for the album "Lessons Learned" by Dean's younger brother — and STONE TEMPLE PILOTS bassist — Robert DeLeo. They've also worked together in the studio on projects, including a collaboration with STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and TRIP THE WITCH. Shoulder has also collaborated with Robert DeLeo on the aforementioned "Lessons Learned" LP and co-wrote songs for it, including "Love Is Not Made Of Gold".

In addition to his work with STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, Dean DeLeo is known for his role in the short-lived bands TALK SHOW and ARMY OF ANYONE, the latter of which featured Robert DeLeo, FILTER frontman Richard Patrick and session drummer Ray Luzier.

Dean DeLeo photo credit: Wendybird Fotos / Pete Shoulder photo credit: Scott Wynne