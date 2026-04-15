BIOHAZARD's EVAN SEINFELD Launches 'Full Metal Fitness' Fitness App

BIOHAZARD vocalist/bassist Evan Seinfeld has launched Full Metal Fitness, his very own fitness app.

Members of Full Metal Fitness receive a state-of-the-art app including a workout program custom-tailored to your goals; an easy-to-follow meal plan to help you achieve your optimal results, not only for fitness but for longevity; a weekly Full Metal accountability video call led by Evan with all of the members who are training together virtually; and a one-on-one video coaching with Evan in the Platinum and Diamond memberships.

Says Evan: "I am launching Full Metal Fitness, my very own fitness app, and building a community of badass metalheads and hardcore fans who are getting fit and leveling up our lives together!

"Throughout my life, I have struggled with my weight, my physical fitness and, of course, my confidence and body image.

"After years of discipline and consistency in workout, diet and lifestyle choices, I find myself at 58 years young and in the best shape of my life, not only physically, but emotionally and spiritually as well.

"Helping others experience the power of transformation is my new passion. It is my mission to share this with fans around the world so we can keep each other on track while creating a supportive community to further the practice of better health, mind, body, and spirit.

"In addition to getting in the best shape of your life, you will be joining a robust community of like-minded people like you and me who love metal, who love fitness, and seek motivation and guidance to become a better version of themselves every day.

"We make this easy for you! All you have to do is show up and follow the plan, put on your headphones, put in the effort and have a good time doing it. We even provide the soundtrack guaranteed to get you pumped.

"When you sign up, you receive a customized workout plan, diet, shopping list, recipes with very exact macros, demonstration, videos of every single exercise a plan that is updated often to help you meet your goals and, depending on the level of coaching you receive, there are one-on-one video calls with me and texting to answer your questions.

"If you're ready to get in the best shape of your life and you've been putting it off, come train with someone who's transformed their own life and has a huge passion about helping others. If not now, then when?"

After living in Los Angeles for a long time, Seinfeld moved to Tulum, Mexico in 2021. Seinfeld later founded Mantorship, a men's support platform designed to help others "connect with their truth and purpose." Drawing from his experiences in recovery programs like Alcoholics Anonymous, he developed group discussions centered on vulnerability and self-acceptance, concepts often missing in male culture.

BIOHAZARD first studio album in over a decade, "Divided We Fall", came out last October via BLKIIBLK. The recording sessions for the LP took place at Shorefire Recording Studios in Long Branch, New Jersey and The Hydeaway in Van Nuys, California, with engineering by Joseph DeMaio and additional recording from Matt Hyde. Guitar and production tech duties were handled by Phil Caivano.

Photos courtesy of Evan Seinfeld / Adrenaline PR