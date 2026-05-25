OSBOURNE Family Receives Official Congressional Honor Recognizing OZZY

Earlier this month, Ozzy Osbourne was honored through the Congressional Record by U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana's 5th Congressional District.

The record was made in the House of Representatives on May 12, and the full entry can be viewed here.

In her remarks, Spartz said: "Mr. Speaker, I rise today to recognize the life and legacy of John Michael Osbourne, known around the world as Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of BLACK SABBATH and a towering figure in the history of rock and heavy metal.

"Ozzy came from very humble beginnings. Raised by parents who were both factory workers, he rose from modest circumstances to become one of the most influential artists of all time, a true working-class hero whose success never erased his authenticity or connection to ordinary people.

"With landmark albums like 'Paranoid', 'Master Of Reality' and 'Black Sabbath Vol. 4', BLACK SABBATH forged a powerful new genre, one that captured the emotions and energy of a changing world. After his time with BLACK SABBATH, Ozzy embarked on a legendary solo career. His debut album, 'Blizzard Of Ozz', introduced the world to a new chapter of his artistry, with hits like 'Crazy Train' and 'Mr. Crowley' becoming instant classics.

"Ozzy Osbourne sold over 120 million albums combined from his solo career and as a member of BLACK SABBATH. He has been honored with numerous accolades, including inductions into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, both as a member of BLACK SABBATH and as a solo performer, as well as five Grammy Awards and numerous lifetime achievement recognitions.

"One of Ozzy's biggest successes was Ozzfest, a festival created by his wife and manager, Sharon, with help from his son Jack, which became an instant hit with metal fans and helped elevate emerging bands. That same family bond was later shared with millions through the groundbreaking MTV reality series 'The Osbournes', which introduced a new generation to Ozzy and offered an unfiltered look at the warmth, humor, and love that defined their home.

"Ozzy's influence was extraordinary, but his life and career were shaped alongside Sharon, whom he met in 1970. What began as a professional relationship became a lifelong partnership through which they built a loving family together.

"Though he was born in England, Ozzy lived more than half of his life in America and truly loved this country. He became an icon deeply woven into the fabric of American music culture and a great ambassador around the world for our Nation, embodying the same defiant, freedom-loving spirit that defines America itself. As one of the original architects of heavy metal, he helped forge a sound that would influence generations of musicians and fans alike.

"Today we say 'no more tears', for Ozzy Osbourne lived life without restraint. His voice and memory live on as an enduring symbol of the rebellious independence, creative freedom, and unapologetic individuality at the heart of the American spirit."

Jack shared a few photos from the event on social media, writing in a caption: "An incredible honor to be presented a Congressional Record for Dad at the Capital. Thank you so much Representative Victoria Spartz for having us, it was a day that we will never forget."

Spartz added in a post of her own: "It was my pleasure to present my good friends, the Osbourne family, with a Congressional Record honoring the legendary Ozzy Osbourne. Ozzy's freedom-loving rebellious spirit — together with Sharon's wisdom and strength — left a lasting impact on so many American families. He also left behind a wealth of inspiring work and good deeds that will continue to impact generations to come. I was also told by Muncie police officers that Jack's service with them was the real deal, so I think we can officially adopt him as a Hoosier now".

Last November, Ozzy's family revealed that both Donald Trump and King Charles reached out to them after learning of the heavy metal legend's death.

In a podcast episode of the family's show, "The Osbournes", Sharon played a recording of a voicemail left for her by Trump in the wake of the BLACK SABBATH singer's passing.

Jack also shared that the family received a letter from King Charles, expressing his own condolences.

Ozzy died in July 2025 at the age of 76 after suffering from a heart attack. The legendary rock star had struggled with a series of health setbacks, including being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Photo credit: Ross Halfin