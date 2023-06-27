  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

BLACK SABBATH's 'Paranoid' Available In Quadraphonic Sound For First Time In Nearly 50 Years

June 27, 2023

Rhino is a respected name in the audiophile community, renowned for their exceptional and quality catalog releases. Following the success of "The Doobie Brothers: Quadio" (2020) and "Chicago Quadio" (2016) sets, Rhino has released a slew of seminal 1970s albums recorded in quadraphonic sound.

Quadraphonic sound, or 4.0 surround sound, utilizes four audio channels connected to four speakers positioned at the corners of a listening space. The multi-tracked audio is mixed dimensional, immersing the listener in an expansive soundscape.

Unavailable in quadraphonic audio for nearly 50 years, four iconic titles have been digitized from the original analog four-track Quad mixes — Alice Cooper's "Billion Dollar Babies", BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid", THE J. GEILS BAND's "Nightmares… And Other Tales From The Vinyl Jungle" and JEFFERSON STARSHIP's "Red Octopus".

The collection of Quadio releases is being made available on June 23 as Blu-ray discs exclusively at Rhino.com. Each title is $24.98, with a bundle of all four albums retailing at $79.98.

Steve Woolard, director of A&R for the Quadio series, stated: "I can't wait for these to come out! Following in the footsteps of the CHICAGO and DOOBIE BROTHERS' Quadio sets, these are transferred from the original half-inch four-channel masters at 192/24 resolution and sound amazing. Considering they've been in the vault for 50 years, the tapes were in pristine condition and needed no tweaks or fixes. They sound as fresh, rich, and powerful as the day they were created. And, of course, there's also a 192/24 stereo program from the two-track master as well. Just because."

BLACK SABBATH's "Paranoid" is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavy metal albums ever, peaking at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and being certified four times platinum. It features the classics "Iron Man", "War Pigs" and the title track.

"Nightmares" showcased THE J. GEILS BAND's unique blend of blues-rock and R&B. The album features the track "Must of Got Lost", which reached No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1974.

"Billion Dollar Babies" saw ALICE COOPER at the height of their power, mixing theatrical stage shows with hard-hitting rock anthems like "No More Mr. Nice Guy" and "Elected". The album went No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and the U.K. Album chart and later earned a platinum certification.

JEFFERSON STARSHIP's "Red Octopus" marked their creative peak with hits like "Play On Love" and "Miracles", which held the No. 3 spot for three weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rhino's Quadio series will continue to dig deep into Warner's archives to reintroduce the greatest hits from rock, blues, R&B and more in their highly anticipated quadraphonic sound. Audiophiles can expect more amazing quadraphonic experiences from Rhino in the future.

Find more on Black sabbath
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).