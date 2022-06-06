BLACK STAR RIDERS Announce 'Wrong Side Of Paradise' Album, Share 'Better Than Saturday Night' Music Video

The new BLACK STAR RIDERS album, titled "Wrong Side Of Paradise", will be released on Friday, January 20, 2023 via Earache Records.

Plenty of formats are available for pre-order, including limited colored vinyl (green, blue, red and black/white split),black vinyl, signed CD, cassette and digital download. A special edition of the album containing two bonus tracks can be found on CD (which comes with a 24-page booklet) and USB stick formats. Various collector bundles are also available.

"Wrong Side Of Paradise", featuring 11 tracks, was recorded in the fall of 2021 at Studio 606 in Northridge, California and Toochtoon Sound in Redmond, Oregon with producer and longtime BLACK STAR RIDERS associate Jay Ruston.

The official music video for the LP's first single, "Better Than Saturday Night", featuring backing vocals from DEF LEPPARD's Joe Elliott, can be seen below.

Says BLACK STAR RIDERS frontman Ricky Warwick: "'Better Than Saturday Night' is a feel-good, uplifting tune about staying strong in the face of adversity, being true to yourself, and the power of positivity. I wrote it for my kids, but subliminally I think I also wrote it for myself and everyone for those days when we need to find a little bit of extra strength. We wanted to reflect the positivity, power, attitude and strength to endure sentiment in the lyrics of the song. And no better way to do that than BLACK STAR RIDERS rockin' out with the Los Angeles Roller Derby Dolls."

About the album, Ricky adds: "I am very proud of this record, BLACK STAR RIDERS' fifth release and the first with our new and exciting relationship with Earache Records. As with all BSR albums, 'Wrong Side Of Paradise' is an anthemic statement of intent, driven by ferocious guitars and thundering drums. I can only write about my own personal experiences, my families, my friends and how I see a world that is unraveling and changing faster than we can comprehend. That being said, I'm a firm believer in the power of positivity, something that echoes throughout this album."

"Wrong Side Of Paradise" track listing:

01. Wrong Side Of Paradise

02. Hustle

03. Better Than Saturday Night

04. Riding Out The Storm

05. Pay Dirt

06. Catch Yourself On

07. Crazy Horses

08. Burning Rome

09. Don't Let The World

10. Green And Troubled Land

11. This Life Will Be The Death Of Me

In addition to releasing the new record, BLACK STAR RIDERS have some special plans to celebrate their 10th anniversary next year.

"Can you believe 2023 is 10 years of BLACK STAR RIDERS?" Warwick says. "How time flies while you are having fun! We decided to do something special to commemorate this occasion. For the U.K. tour only, to coincide with the album's release, we will be bringing back the legendary Scott Gorham (guitar) and Jimmy DeGrasso (drums) for the dates to make them extra special!"

“As we all know, the worldwide pandemic has changed so many things in all our lives, and when we brought Christian Martucci into the fold in 2018, we had planned to work the BSR cycle in rotation with Christian's Corey Taylor / STONE SOUR gig so he could do both. The two-year break in live music has unfortunately put paid to this plan and Christian has had to leave BLACK STAR RIDERS to concentrate on his work with Corey. We wish him all the best and he will forever remain part of the BSR family."

BLACK STAR RIDERS start their U.K. tour in Nottingham on February 13, 2023 in a tour package that includes very special guests Michael Monroe and PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS.

Tour dates:

Feb. 13 - Nottingham, Rock City

Feb. 15 - Norwich, UEA

Feb. 16 - Ipswich, Corn Exchange

Feb. 17 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

Feb. 18 - Wolverhampton, KK's Steel Mill

Feb. 19 - Leeds, O2 Academy

Feb. 21 - Cardiff, Tramshed

Feb. 22 - Bristol, O2 Academy

Feb. 23 - Glasgow, SWG3

Feb. 24 - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

Feb. 26 - London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Tickets will go on general sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 9.