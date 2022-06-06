LAMB OF GOD Announces 'Omens' Album, Summer/Fall 2022 Tour With KILLSWITCH ENGAGE

Richmond, Virginia metallers LAMB OF GOD will release a new album, "Omens", on October 7 via Epic Records. The first single from the effort, "Nevermore", will arrive on Friday, June 10.

Densely muscular, soaked in unnerving spite, with a pessimistic eye toward inner struggles and global affairs alike, "Omens" is a furious entry in the LAMB OF GOD catalog, perhaps the band's angriest album yet.

"The world is crazy and keeps changing. 'Omens' is a reaction to the state of the world," explains vocalist D. Randall Blythe. "It's a very pissed-off record." He pauses for emphasis. "It is extremely pissed off."

"Omens" is also LAMB OF GOD's most diverse affair. The band tracked with longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur (KORN, MEGADETH) live in the room together at Henson Recording Studios (formerly A&M Studios) in Los Angeles, California, a location that birthed classics from THE DOORS, PINK FLOYD, RAMONES and SOUNDGARDEN, among others.

"The inner workings of the band have never been better," explains guitarist Mark Morton. "You can hear it in 'Omens'. You can see it in our performances, and if you're around us for five minutes, you can feel it."

The "Omens" album pre-order is live now at Lamb-Of-God.com, boasting several exclusive items, including a signed colored vinyl variant, shirt, hoodie, and signed CDs with an alternate color cover. All physical CD and vinyl releases will include a free access code to watch the livestream viewing of "The Making Of Omens" documentary, which will premiere the week of album release.

"Omens" track listing:

01. Nevermore

02. Vanishing

03. To The Grave

04. Ditch

05. Omens

06. Gomorrah

07. Ill Designs

08. Grayscale

09. Denial Mechanism

10. September Song

LAMB OF GOD will support the new album with a massive Live Nation-produced U.S. headlining tour featuring special guests KILLSWITCH ENGAGE on all dates. Different legs will also see support from BARONESS, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, SPIRITBOX, ANIMALS AS LEADERS as well as SUICIDE SILENCE and FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY. The tour kicks off September 9 in Brooklyn and runs through October 20. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local time on lamb-of-god.com.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, June 8 at 10:00 a.m. local time and end on Thursday, June 9 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMLOG" to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. local time. Check back here before Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows.

Morton said: "Two decades ago, LAMB OF GOD, along with KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, were a part of a new wave of American heavy metal music. Our scene grew from a small, loosely connected network of underground shows in basements and warehouses, into a global phenomenon that helped define an entire generation of modern heavy metal. We are thrilled to announce the 'Omens' tour, which celebrates not only the perseverance and impact of that original movement, but also the creativity and originality of the bands that it influenced. Heavy metal is alive and well. The 'Omens' tour proudly showcases the depth and diversity of our scene. This is not a tour to miss."

"Omens" tour dates are as follows:

LAMB OF GOD with KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, BARONESS, SUICIDE SILENCE

Sep. 09 - Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island

Sep. 10 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sep. 11 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Music Festival

Sep. 13 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

Sep. 14 - Baltimore, MD - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

Sep. 16 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

Sep. 17 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Sep. 18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sep. 21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sep. 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival (no KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, SUICIDE SILENCE)

Sep. 24 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sep. 25 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amp at Freedom Hill

Sep. 26 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sep. 30 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

LAMB OF GOD with KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY

Oct. 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Great SaltAir

Oct. 02 - Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Oct. 04 - Fresno, CA - Exhibit Hall at Selland Arena

Oct. 07 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival (no FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY)

LAMB OF GOD with KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, SPIRITBOX, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY

Oct. 09 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct. 10 - Kent (Seattle),WA - Accesso ShoWare Center

Oct. 11 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

LAMB OF GOD with KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, ANIMALS AS LEADERS, FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY

Oct. 13 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

Oct. 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theater

Oct. 15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 16 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

Oct. 18 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

Oct. 19 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Oct. 20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Photo credit: Travis Shinn