BLACK STAR RIDERS To Join Forces With TYKETTO For 'Rock 'N' Roll Salvation' 2026 European Tour

BLACK STAR RIDERS will join forces with TYKETTO for the European "Rock 'N' Roll Salvation Tour" this fall.

BLACK STAR RIDERS commented: "We're hitting the road this September and October 2026 for the 'Rock 'N' Roll Salvation Tour' — a double-headline European run with TYKETTO.

"When two hard rock institutions join forces, expect something loud, passionate and completely uncompromising.

"[BLACK STAR RIDERS' current touring lineup of] Ricky Warwick [guitar, vocals], Jimmy DeGrasso [drums], Marco Mendoza [bass] and Sam Wood [guitar] are set to tear it up across Europe this autumn."

Warwick added: "Myself, Marco, Jimmy and Sam are delighted to be touring in Europe with our good friends TYKETTO on the 'Rock 'N' Roll Salvation Tour'. Rock 'n' roll done right!

"Unfortunately due to my touring commitments with THE FIGHTING HEARTS and THE ALMIGHTY there will be no UK shows at this time."

Tickets go on sale on Sunday, March 22 at 12:00 CET at www.blackstarriders.com.

Dates are as follows:

September 29 - Germany - Bochum - Zeche

September 30 - Germany - Bremen - Modernes

October 02 - Germany - Bensheim - Musiktheater Rex

October 03 - Germany - Berlin - Astra Kulturhaus

October 04 - Poland - Zabrze - Wiatrak

October 06 - Germany - Nuremberg - Der Hirsch

October 07 - Austria - Graz - Helmut-List-Halle

October 08 - Hungary - Budapest - Barba Negra

October 11 - Germany - Regensburg - Eventhall Airport

October 12 - Switzerland - Pratteln - Z7

October 13 - Germany - Cologne - Kantine

October 15 - Netherlands - Zoetermeer - Boerderij

October 18 - Germany - Lindau - Club Vaudeville

In July 2024, BLACK STAR RIDERS released a brand new single titled "Why Are The Rats?" on all digital platforms.

"Why Are The Rats?" was recorded back in 2021 as part of the "Wrong Side Of Paradise" sessions featuring Ricky Warwick on lead vocals and guitar, Robbie Crane on bass, Christian Martucci on lead guitar and Zak St. John on drums.

It was in 2012 that BLACK STAR RIDERS was formed by four members of THIN LIZZY — Warwick, guitarist Scott Gorham, co-lead guitarist Damon Johnson and bassist Marco Mendoza — plus former MEGADETH and ALICE COOPER drummer Jimmy DeGrasso. The band’s debut album, "All Hell Breaks Loose", was released in 2013, and drew widespread acclaim in Classic Rock, Mojo, Metal Hammer and Kerrang!

In 2021, Gorham stepped down from BLACK STAR RIDERS to devote more time to THIN LIZZY.