BLACK STONE CHERRY Is Preparing To Record Another New EP

In a new interview with Crews of Q92.9, Springfield's Rock Station, singer/guitarist Chris Robertson and guitarist Ben Wells of Kentucky rockers BLACK STONE CHERRY spoke about the band's latest EP, "Celebrate", which was released digitally this past March via Mascot Records. The effort consists of six original tracks and an inspired cover of SIMPLE MINDS' "Don't You (Forget About Me)" featuring Tyler Connolly (THEORY OF A DEADMAN). Regarding why he and his BLACK STONE CHERRY bandmates chose to release an EP this time around instead of a full-length record, Chris said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I think more than anything, it was just the way we all as humans in society now consume the arts, whether it be a movie whatever, music. It's all so fast. It was just, like, 'Let's try something different this time.' 'Cause it's the weirdest thing in the world — you put out a record, the record's out for two months, and people are, like, 'When are you guys putting out new music?' I'm, like, 'We just did that. You got 13 new songs.'"

Chris continued: "You see a lot of people trying different things in the music world today, and we were, like, 'You know what? It's a different time than it was when we started. Let's just try doing an EP and see how that happens.' And the hopes, I think, with that is being able to put out new music more frequently than that every three years you get with a [full-length] record."

Ben chimed in: "Yeah, the goal from the get-go was to do a full album, but divide it in half. So, like EP one, it is out, and then just here in a week or so, we're gonna start recording EP two and then put that out. So, like Chris was saying, we're never gonna really stop. We're just always gonna have something new that will be out, and it allows us to go out and be on the road and not take five months to do this. You work on 12, 13 songs, and then a couple of them get released [as singles], and then, like, people are like, 'When's the new music?' And it's, like, 'Man, have y'all listened to the rest of the album yet?' They can really live with six or seven songs and really get used to those and love those."

"Celebrate" was produced by BLACK STONE CHERRY and recorded at High Street Studios in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

BLACK STONE CHERRY put out its latest album and eighth overall, "Screamin' At The Sky", in 2023.

Last year, the Kentucky rockers dropped "This Is Black Stone Cherry's RSD Album. The Band Really Likes It" for Record Store Day.

BLACK STONE CHERRY is playing a run U.S. shows in July before kicking off the "Wild Cherry" tour with BUCKCHERRY in August.