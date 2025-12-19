BLACK STONE CHERRY Launches 'All I'm Dreamin' Of Foundation'

Kentucky rockers BLACK STONE CHERRY have launched All I'm Dreamin' Of Foundation.

The band states: "This is something we have been passionate about and wanted to make happen for some time, and we thought this was as great a time as any to launch it."

All I'm Dreamin' Of Foundation exists to empower and inspire local artists, musicians, and dreamers alike. The Foundation's mission is help fund and champion community arts and music programs, ensuring that creativity, expression, and opportunity remain accessible to all.

BLACK STONE CHERRY will release a brand-new EP, "Celebrate", digitally on March 6, 2026 via Mascot Records.

"Celebrate" was produced by the BLACK STONE CHERRY bandmembers themselves and recorded at High Street Studios in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The effort consists of six original tracks and a cover of SIMPLE MINDS' "Don't You (Forget About Me)" featuring Tyler Connolly (THEORY OF A DEADMAN).

BLACK STONE CHERRY is an American rock band formed in June 2001 in Edmonton, Kentucky. The founding members were Chris Robertson (vocals, guitar),Ben Wells (guitar),Jon Lawhon (bass) and John Fred Young (drums). The band originally rehearsed in a house previously used by THE KENTUCKY HEADHUNTERS and began performing in local clubs.

In 2003, they released their first demo, "Rock N' Roll Tape". Their debut studio album, "Black Stone Cherry", was released in 2006 through Roadrunner Records. This was followed by the albums "Folklore And Superstition" (2008),"Between The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea" (2011),"Magic Mountain" (2014),"Kentucky" (2016),"Family Tree" (2018),"The Human Condition" (2020) and "Screamin' At The Sky" (2023). In addition, the band has released two EPs.

In 2021, bassist Jon Lawhon left the group and was replaced by Steve Jewell Jr. Since 2016, the band has been working with Mascot Label Group.

In October 2024, BLACK STONE CHERRY was inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall Of Fame.