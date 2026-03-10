METALLICA: 'We Will Not Be Adding' More Shows To Las Vegas Sphere Residency

METALLICA has released a statement thanking fans for their response to the announcement of the band's "Life Burns Faster" residency at the Sphere venue in Las Vegas.

Late last week, METALLICA added 16 dates to the residency, tripling the number of shows for the engagement, which begins in early October and now extends into 2027. All 24 "Life Burns Faster" shows will continue the "No Repeat Weekend" tradition that began with the 2023 kick-off of the band's "M72" world tour, with no songs repeated on each Thursday and Saturday.

METALLICA originally announced eight dates at the venue between October 1 and 31 October, but later added shows in November (November 5 and 7),January (January 28 and 30),February (February 4, 6, 18, 20, 25, and 27),and March (March 4, 6, 11, and 13).

Earlier today, METALLICA wrote on its web site: "Thank You, Sphere Fans!

"Wow! What a week. We are so appreciative and grateful to all of you for the incredible response to our upcoming 'Life Burns Faster' residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. We are completely and utterly blown away and cannot believe that we will have 24 amazing nights on stage there, all thanks to you and a record-breaking week.

"At this point in time, we will not be adding additional shows, but we are hoping to offer more in the future. In the meantime, we hear you loud and clear that the ticket-buying process was often frustrating and not always smooth. We’re working with our partners to improve this experience and offer some remedies for the next time around.

"We are looking forward to a very exciting 2026, starting off with seeing many of you in Europe this spring and summer as the 'M72' tour hits the road again in May. Before we know it, we'll be exploring new frontiers along with fans from around the world in Las Vegas, and we can't wait!"

Some fans have scoffed over ticket prices reportedly ranging from $700 to $3,000, with ticket industry coverage site Ticket News reporting single-night tickets in the $700 to $800 range, while VIP and multi-night packages were running from $1,000 to $2,900, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. In addition, screenshots began circulating on social media showing queue numbers climbing past 300,000.

Meanwhile, Ticketmaster blamed a "targeted attack" for slow sales for tickets on March 4 to METALLICA's Sphere residency.

METALLICA also took to social media to warn of scammers after some fans expressed frustration over struggling to secure presale tickets for the "Life Burns Faster" residency dates .

"PLEASE BE AWARE of false promises, inflated prices, and fraudulent offers from scammers," the band's post read.

METALLICA urged fans to protect themselves by using official ticket partners listed in the post, including Ticketmaster, Superfan Live, Vibee and Tixr HQ.

METALLICA's standing at the vanguard of new and unique live experiences has seen the band play to millions of fans across all seven continents in every shape and size of venue imaginable. Their current "M72" world tour has played to more than four million fans from Europe and North America to the Pacific Rim and Middle East since its spring 2023 kick-off, its performances and production universally hailed as among the best of METALLICA's 40-plus years of traversing the globe.

The band's Sphere residency will see live staples and surprises spanning the METALLICA catalog enhanced by the venue's immersive technologies that will allow fans to experience the sound and fury of the band's live performance in new experiential dimensions. Whether you've seen METALLICA from the upper reaches of a stadium or arena, at an intimate club or theater gig or from the famed Snake Pit surrounded by the 360-degree "M72" stage, Sphere's technology, including the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience; Sphere Immersive Sound, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest; and multi-sensory 4D technology, will present a wholly unique and entirely new METALLICA experience for all who attend — including James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo.

METALLICA co-founder/drummer Lars Ulrich commented: "About 12 seconds into the opening night of Sphere with U2 back in '23, I thought, 'We have to do this. It's completely uncharted territory!' This residency gives us another chance to reinvent how we interact with our fans in a live setting. We are beyond excited to share this with the world in six months' time, and way fuckin' psyched to go next level!"

METALLICA "Life Burns Faster" at Sphere is produced by Live Nation and presented by inKind. inKind rewards diners with special offers and credit back when they use the app to pay at thousands of top-rated restaurants nationwide. inKind also provides innovative financing to participating restaurants in a way that enables new levels of sustainability and success. METALLICA fans can learn more at inKind.com.