BLACK STONE CHERRY's BEN WELLS Releases Second Children's Book, 'Clark Barks!'

Guitarist Ben Wells of Kentucky rockers BLACK STONE CHERRY has released his second children's book. "Clark Barks!" is the follow-up to Ben's first children's book, "Good Girl, Sunny Pearl", which came out exactly a year ago.

Earlier today (Tuesday, November 25),Ben took to his social media to write: "I am so incredibly proud and happy to announce that today, on my 40th birthday, I'm officially presenting and releasing my second children's book, 'Clark Barks!' inspired by our middle beagle babe, Clark…our loudest, precious boy!

"I wrote this story at the start of the year and have been working tirelessly illustrating and finalizing it ever since!

"I want to thank my wife @mrs._jewells for her advice and patience as I was up MANY late nights, my family and friends for their support, and of course the star of this book, our sweet Clarky! Most importantly God for giving me the love for writing and illustrating and seeing this project through! It is such a fun and challenge experience and something that I am so proud of every time I complete it!

"Clark Barks!' is available online worldwide via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, etc! I'm also so happy to announce that I will be doing a book signing at @nadinewestbookcompany in Glasgow, KY on Dec. 20th from 12-2pm! (They will also have copies before and during the event!) and would love to see you there! You can also DM me if you can't make the event and would like a personalized signed copy!

"Children's books bring me so much joy and I absolutely love creating these stories inspired by our sweet pups!

"Enjoy 'Clark Barks!' OUT NOW!!"

Official "Clark Barks!" description: "Clark isn't just any beagle-he's the neighborhood's loudest hero! Known for barking at everything (and sometimes nothing at all),his nonstop 'AROOOO!' once seemed like pure beagle chaos! But one day, everyone realized Clark's bark had a purpose! Now, this once 'noisy beagle' wears his title with pride! Clark is more than a barker-he's the heartbeat and hero of his neighborhood!

"This children's book is filled with fun, colorful images, and features a fun rhyming read! It is perfect for the dog lover of any age who considers their barking buddy to be the hero of their household!"

Hailing from Glasgow, Kentucky, Ben Wells is a multi-talented musician, songwriter, author, and illustrator. As the guitarist for the internationally acclaimed rock band BLACK STONE CHERRY, Ben has toured the world, captivating audiences with his electrifying performances and heartfelt songwriting.

From a young age, Ben nurtured a passion for creativity, finding joy in both drawing and writing. This artistic spirit has remained a cornerstone of his life, influencing not only his music but also his literary and illustrative endeavors.

Alongside his wife, Jessica, Ben co-founded The Henry And Clark Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping animals and families in need. Their commitment to making a positive impact reflects their deep compassion and desire to uplift their community.

With a rich tapestry of experiences and a heart for both music and storytelling, Ben Wells continues to inspire others through his art and advocacy.