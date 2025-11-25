Watch: THE DARKNESS Surprises Commuters At London's St. Pancras International Station With Impromptu Pop-Up Performance

Earlier today (Tuesday, November 25),London's St. Pancras International train station — an iconic landmark and the gateway to highspeed travel across the United Kingdom and continental Europe — played host to British rock legends THE DARKNESS who delivered an impromptu live performance at the station in a week of landmark announcements for the band.

Performing in homage to the 20th anniversary of their smash hit second album "One Way Ticket To Hell… And Back", which featured an iconic stream train on its front cover, the band were also celebrating the announcement of their largest headline tour in 20 years, which takes place across U.K. arenas in December 2026.

The Hawkins brothers, Justin and Dan, performed songs including their festive smash hit "Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End)", a take on Cliff Richard's "Mistletoe And Wine" and further DARKNESS hits and fan-favorites, including "I Believe In A Thing Called Love", "Givin' Up", "Friday Night" and more. THE DARKNESS frontman took to the St. Pancras piano to perform and sing, while Dan Hawkins accompanied on acoustic guitar.

The performance from the multi-platinum and award-winning rock band brought the power of rock and festive merriment to the surprise and wonder of onlookers this lunchtime at St. Pancras Station who were in full voice for the occasion.

The performance follows in the footsteps of Grammy Award winners Alicia Keys and Norah Jones, Jeff Goldblum, and dynamic duo Rod Stewart and Jools Holland who performed at St. Pancras International. Other world-class performers to have graced the famous St. Pancras pianos include internationally acclaimed music giants Elton John and John Legend.

St. Pancras International has become renowned for regular performances from stars, talented members of the local area and even visitors from afar. The station's main Arcade, which is host to the pianos, has grown into a hub of cultural activity over the years, creating a strong sense of community and lively destination for exciting arts activations.

Regarding the performance, Justin says: "As Santa prepares to fly his reindeer-fueled sleigh of Slays across the night sky, thence to squeeze his tubby frame down the exhaust flues of the nation's central heating boilers, so we, THE DARKNESS, dust off our Christmas songs in readiness for a glut of celebration! And what better place to celebrate than Britain's favourite railway station?! As the commuters hurry by, mince pies crushed in their frozen palms, we are filled with joy to tickle the ivories of Christmas Warmth, and strum upon the Lute of Festive Light."

Peter Martin-Jones, head of marketing at London St. Pancras Highspeed, says: "St. Pancras International has become one of London's go-to spots for live music, and having THE DARKNESS bring such a festive performance to one of our iconic pianos perfectly captures that spirit. We are so pleased that Justin and Dan chose to pay us a visit in such an exciting week of announcements for the band."

St. Pancras International station is a unique Grade I listed building, offering a wealth of stylish and premium shops, bars and restaurants all under one iconic roof. The venue is a destination in its own right as well as a world-class station, known for its calendar of new and exciting arts and music experiences - there's always something new to discover.

