BLACK VEIL BRIDES Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour

BLACK VEIL BRIDES have announced their first headline tour of North America for 2026. The band comprised of vocalist Andy Biersack, guitarists Jake Pitts and Jinxx, bassist Lonny Eagleton and drummer Christian Coma will be hitting the road with FROM ASHES TO NEW, TX2 and AS DECEMBER FALLS in support.

The 24-city trek kicks of April 25 in Riverside, California and wraps on May 30 in Worcester, Massachusetts. The tour will make stops in Seattle, Washington (April 28),Houston, Texas (May 5),Detroit, Michigan (May 17) and New York City (May 28),to name a few.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, January 28 at 2:00 p.m. ET and end on Thursday, January 29 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "BBMBVB2026" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Wednesday for ticketing links for individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, January 30 at 10 a.m. local time.

BLACK VEIL BRIDES 2026 tour dates:

Apr. 25 - Riverside, CA @ Municipal Auditorium ^

Apr. 26 - Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort #

Apr. 28 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #

Apr. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union ^

May 01 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore ^

May 02 - Omaha, NE @ ASTRO #

May 04 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues ^

May 05 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

May 06 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec ^

May 08 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^

May 09 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville *

May 11 - Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall ^

May 12 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva #

May 14 - Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore ^

May 15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #

May 16 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple *

May 17 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore ^

May 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^

May 21 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore ^

May 22 - Chicago, IL @ Ramova Theatre ^

May 23 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee ^

May 25 - Toronto, ON @ History ^

May 26 - Montreal, QC @ M-Telus ^

May 28 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square ^

May 29 - Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore ^

May 30 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium #

^ Promoted by Live Nation

* Festival appearance

# Not a Live Nation date

BLACK VEIL BRIDES recently released a new single, "Certainty". The track will appear on the band's upcoming album, due later this year via Spinefarm.

When "Certainty" was first released earlier in the month, BLACK VEIL BRIDES singer Andy Biersack said in a statement: "The concept of 'Certainty' is central to this record and appears throughout the album. The song was inspired by the film 'Conclave', particularly its reflections on religious certainty and how rigid belief systems can become prisons of our own making. When certainty hardens, curiosity, growth, and the willingness to change become impossible. Much of today's political and social discourse exists inside these echo chambers of absolute belief, and that tension drives the narrative of this record."

To coincide with the single's release, BLACK VEIL BRIDES unveiled a striking new music video for "Certainty", directed by George Gallardo Kattah (CHELSEA WOLFE, MÅNESKIN) and filmed while the band was on tour in Colombia. Featuring stunning cinematography and an intensity reminiscent of an A24 motion picture, the video mirrors the song's themes. Further, it exemplifies the bold visual identity BLACK VEIL BRIDES have cultivated throughout their career.

In May 2024, BLACK VEIL BRIDES released the title track from their "Bleeders" EP, inspired by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's "Sweeney Todd". The band paid tribute to the classic musical with a music video for the title track that is inspired by the musical's 2007 Tim Burton-directed film adaptation.

Released in June 2024, the three-track EP, which included "Bleeders", a cover of "My Friends" from the Sondheim classic, and a cover of U2's "Sunday Bloody Sunday", was BLACK VEIL BRIDES' first release for Spinefarm.

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner